WWE Crown Jewel Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

WWE is all set to make a grand comeback to Saudi Arabia as Crown Jewel is scheduled to be held on Saturday. The much-awaited fourth edition of the WWE Crown Jewel event will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Superstar Roman Reigns will feature in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel. Reigns will be seen defending his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against famous YouTuber Logan Paul. Interestingly, this is going to be only the third WWE appearance for American social media star Logan.

Reigns, on the other hand, has been the undisputed champion since August. Earlier this year in April, the American professional wrestler succeeded in unifying his title with the prestigious WWE championship. Reigns had managed to achieve this sensational feat at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will be aiming to avenge his defeat at the hands of Bobby Lashley as the duo will be facing each other on Saturday. Lesnar and Lashley had met each other earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. Interestingly, it was also their first-ever meeting in the history of WWE.

The Usos, on the other hand, will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes at the WWE Crown Jewel.

In the Raw Women’s Championship, Bayley will be up against the defending champion Bianca Belair.

Reigning champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka will be in action at the WWE Crown Jewel as they will try to thwart Damage CTRL from clinching the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel event, here is all you need to know:

What date WWE Crown Jewel will take place?

The fourth edition of WWE Crown Jewel will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the WWE Crown Jewel be played?

The WWE Crown Jewel will be played at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the WWE Crown Jewel begin?

The WWE Crown Jewel will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fourth edition of the WWE Crown Jewel event?

WWE Crown Jewel will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Crown Jewel event?

The WWE Crown Jewel event is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

