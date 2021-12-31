WWE Day 1: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online in India and Full Match Card for 2022's First PPV

Superstars from WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown will start the year 2022 with a bang at WWE Day 1. The explosive card includes Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, a Fatal 4-Way between Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Ahead of the start of the show, there will be a Kickoff that will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come.

The event is on pay-per-view (PPV) worldwide and will be available to stream through Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere. It is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be the company’s first PPV event to take place on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

>WHERE TO WATCH DAY 1 2022 IN INDIA

You can watch DAY 1 2022 LIVE In India on TV on Sunday, 2nd January 2022 at 6:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels and SONY LIV App

>MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

PREVIEW

>Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: Universal Champion Roman Reigns will once again go head-to-head with The Beast when he battled Brock Lesnar in a highly anticipated rematch for the Universal Title.

>WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: Big Time Becks will have to prove she’s willing to do whatever it takes to maintain her spot on top of the WWE mountain as she takes on Liv Morgan.

>Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship

Advertisement

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley: Big E will finally defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens… and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

>SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) vs. Kofi Kingston & King Woods: Two of the most decorated tag teams in history will collide once again with WWE gold on the line as The New Day take on The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

>Singles Match

Advertisement

Edge vs. The Miz: Edge’s return to Raw was a welcome sight for almost the entire WWE Universe, but The Rated-R Superstar had one notable detractor: The Miz.

>Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss: Drew McIntyre will look to turn Madcap Moss’ grin upside down when the two Superstars square off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.