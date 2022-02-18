WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Live Streaming, Match Card, Venue, All You Need to Know

WWE action moves to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 edition of the Elimination Chamber, which will be held at the Jeddah SuperDome on Saturday. The upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) will be the final premium live event before WrestleMania 38 and the company’s third premium live event of this year. Twelve superstars from the WWE-verse will fight for glory in one of the fiercest steel structures in the professional wrestling industry.

Other than the namesake elimination chamber fights, the marquee event will see Bobby Lashley defending his WWE Championship title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against Goldberg. In the women’s segment, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s title against Lita, while Ronda Rousey and Naomi pair up to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville among others.

>Time and Venue of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: The PPV is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 19, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The marquee event will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

Advertisement

>WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 telecast details: Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

>Here is the full match card for WWE Eliminator 2022:

>Elimination Chamber match for WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles vs Austin Theory vs Seth Rollins vs Riddle

>RAW Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita

>Elimination Chamber Match for Raw Women’s Title shot at WrestleMania 38 - Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Alexa Bliss

>Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

>SmackDown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (C) vs. Viking Raiders

Advertisement

>Singles match - Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

>Tag Team match - Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

>Falls Count Anywhere match - Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.