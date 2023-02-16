WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

One of WWE’s most thrilling and action-packed events- The Elimination Chamber- is all set to take place on February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Interestingly, a WWE Premium Live Event is going to take place in Montreal now for the first time since 2009. The last edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber had taken place in Saudi Arabia. Two elimination chamber matches will be played in this year’s grand event. United States Champion Austin Theory will be defending his title at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford will feature in the championship bout. In the other elimination chamber encounter, six participants will fight to confirm a spot in the Raw Women’s championship against Bianca Belair at the WrestleMania 39. Overall, five matches will take place in the next edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber.

In the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Roman Reigns will take on Sami Zayn in the highly-anticipated undisputed WWE universal championship.

Advertisement

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023; here is all you need to know:

What date WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be played?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place on February 19, Sunday in India.

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 be played?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

What time will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 begin?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 matches?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 matches will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 matches?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

Advertisement

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 matches

United States championship: Austin Theory vs Seth Rollins vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Montez Ford

Match for Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 39: Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya vs. Carmella

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE universal championship: Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn

Read all the Latest Sports News here