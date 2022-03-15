WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, AKA Razor Ramon, Dies Aged 63

Two-time WWE hall of famer and pro-wrestling legend Scott Hall died aged 63, announced the WWE. Hall was on life support after suffering from multiple heart attacks following complications from a hip replacement surgery.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away," read a WWE statement, adding, “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans."

A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organizations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd. In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE’s “New Generation."

He participated in memorable rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and countless others, with his two Ladder Matches against Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 both considered all-time classics by fans and industry insiders alike. In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the “Monday Night Wars."

After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Tributes poured in for one of the biggest stars of pro-wrestling golden generation - 1980s and 90s.

Ric Flair wrote, “Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace".

Mic Foley wrote, “Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him"

Kevin Nash wrote, “Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders " but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said “The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross " As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you"

