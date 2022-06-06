WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Winners, Reactions, Highlights and Analysis from June 6

The Allstate Arena in Rosemont witnessed WWE’s 14th edition of the prestigious ‘Hell in a Cell’ event on Sunday. Although only two major titles were up for grabs, the flagship event of WWE featured some exciting and mouth-watering bouts for the fans. From Theory defending his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali to the main event between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the event was full of action and drama.

Let’s take a look at all the highlights and results from WWE’s Hell in a cell 2022:

Triple threat match: Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch

The first match of the night featured champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a hard-fought triple threat match. The champion imposed her authority right from the start as Asuka and Lynch found it difficult to contain Belair. After some gruelling moments of wrestling, Lynch managed to hit Asuka with her powerful Manhandle Slam, which left Asuka lying unconscious in the ring. Before Lynch could go for the pin, the champion seized the opportunity as she threw Lynch out of the ring to secure an easy win by pinning Asuka and retaining her title.

Handicap match: Omos and MVP vs Bobby Lashley

Omos tried to entice Lashley into a strength-versus-strength battle. MVP only tagged in when Lashley was on the ropes, and he was quick to flee whenever Lashley gained momentum.After some intense action, Lashley managed to topple Omos with a feisty spear and used the hurt lock on MVP to make him tap out. After the match, Lashley went on to grab a fan’s replica of a WWE championship belt and declared himself the champion.

Kevin Owens vs Ezekiel

On entering the ring both fighters had contrasting attitudes as KO looked absolutely furious while Ezekiel was composed and warming up for the fight. Ezekiel started the match strong by landing a jumping knee right on the face of Owens and followed it up with a flying elbow drop. As the fight went on, the more experienced Owen started taking control. After hitting Ezekiel with some nasty superkicks, Owens landed the stunner to secure the win.

AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor vs Judgement Day

The crowd gave a great reception to the alliance for each of their entrances. Morgan and Balor were punished early on the Judgement Day gaining the upper hand by distracting them whenever momentum slipped away. Balor’s Pele Kick finally gave him the opportunity to tag in. After witnessing Balor received an extended beating from Edge and Priest, the crowd erupted when Styles tagged in. Edge’s spear was countered by Balor, who had him laid out for a fight-ending Coup de Gras. Ripley stood in the way of Balor and Edge long enough for her Judgement Day leader to crush Balor with a spear and secure the victory.

No holds barred match: Riddick Moss vs Happy Corbin

The next fight saw no love lost between the friends turned foes. The action got quickly spilt outside the ring. Corbin slammed Moss to the ring apron with a chokeslam and grabbed the steel steps to smack Moss but Moss evaded the attack. He took advantage of the lull, picking up Corbin and throwing him down the stairs with a fallaway slam. He wrapped a chair around Corbin’s neck, lowered the steps onto the chair, and pinned his helpless opponent for a hard-fought victory.

United States Championship: Theory vs Mustafa Ali

The match was initially being dominated by an aggressive Mustafa Ali as he rammed the champion with some nasty punches. When Theory gained control with strikes and slams, the audience booed him. Both men demonstrated their athleticism and stamina. Ali performed a back flip off the top rope and landed a super kick on an airborne Theory. The hometown hero also unleashed a devastating tornado DDT. When Ali countered Theory’s finisher, locking up an STF that nearly had the champ tap, the crowd erupted. Ali’s tilt-a-whirl DDT upped the ante, and a 450 splash attempt brought the crowd to its feet. Theory avoided the aerial attack and landed his finisher for a convincing victory over Ali.

Hell in a cell: Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

The ultimate match of the night saw Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes attempting to end the feud between them in a fierce hell in a cell match. Coming into the match, it was announced that Rhodes had a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes did not walk away despite his injury and took on a highly motivated Rollins. In an extremely spunky match, Rhodes dragged a bull rope, causing Rollins to latch on it. Rhodes and Rollins severely hurt each other with the rope and cowbell while both were tied in. Despite the pain coursing through his body, Rhodes’ managed to land his finishing move which was not enough to put away, Rollins. This is when Rollins used the powerbomb to drive Rhodes through the table. Rhodes nearly defeated Rollins with the Pedigree but he could not get the third pin count. Finally, he landed two consecutive crosses and smashed Rollins with a sledgehammer to secure the win. The battle was an absolute treat for the audience and viewers across the globe.

