WWE Misses Daniel Bryan’s Record In Royal Rumble ‘By The Numbers’ Video

For all the crazy fans out there who like to jog their memory and keep track of all the records, the ‘By the numbers’ video can act as a necessary tool before the Royal Rumble. This video tracks all the data and numbers across the Royal Rumble history. This year’s video was posted on WWE’s YouTube page recently as they seem to have missed a crucial detail. The video has ignored Daniel Bryan’s survival time of 76:06 as the longest such time in history in the Greatest Royal Rumble match. It has instead highlighted Rey Mysterio’s Iron Man performance in 2006.

The Royal Rumble 2023 will take place in San Antonio this year. Before the event let us take a look at some of the key stats. Interestingly, the Royal Rumble first took place in the year 1988. There have been 1,250 entrants since this match began with 32 total winners. Out of these, 19 went on to win WrestleMania. The video also states that 78% of the final 10 entrants have won a Royal Rumble match.

That said there seem to be quite a few loopholes in the ‘By the number’s video’ with Brock Lesnar’s 13 eliminations in 2020 shown as the record for a single Royal Rumble match whereas Baun Strowman’s record of eliminating 13 people at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 isn’t included. Kane has the all-time record for competing in the most Royal Rumble matches. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only three-time winner of the Royal Rumble holding the record so far.

WWE fans will get to witness the much-anticipated Royal Rumble match on Saturday. The much-hyped Royal Rumble matches signify the start of WrestleMania. The winners of the Royal Rumble make their way straight to the main event slot at WrestleMania which will take place in April.

Along with the Rumble matches, two other matches involving major titles will be played at the event. Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. In the other match, Bianca Belair will go toe to toe against Alexa Bliss in a bid to defend her RAW Women’s championship.

