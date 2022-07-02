WWE Money in the Bank Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the WWE Money in the Bank Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The flagship event of WWE, Money in the Bank 2022 will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 2. After being relocated from the bigger Allegiant Stadium, the action will take place in Las Vegas and will begin at 5:30 am IST on Sunday.

The 13th edition of the Money in the Bank Pay-per-View will be headlined by the ‘ladder matches’ featuring superstars from both men’s and women’s divisions. Some of WWE’s elite wrestlers will be taking on each other to claim the prestigious briefcase which can be cashed in for a title shot contract at any point of time in the coming year.

The marquee event also contains several championship matches including the Tag Team Championship unification match, the US Championship, and the Smack Down and RAW Women’s Championship matches.

Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Omos Asuka, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, and other prominent WWE superstars from RAW and SmackDown will be in action at the Money in the Bank 2022 event.

Ahead of today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022; here is all you need to know:

What date will the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 be held?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will take place on July 2, Saturday.

Where will the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 take place?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will take place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

What time will the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 begin?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will begin on Sunday at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will be available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

