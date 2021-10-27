WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc Results: Bron Breakker Faces Tommaso Ciampa; New Champion Crowned

World Wrestling Entertainment’s 2021 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special episode started with horror icon Chunky narrating a video package about Tuesday night’s fights. Interestingly for the Halloween Havoc, WWE decided to replace LA Knight with Grayson Waller as the host of the show. The show took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Several high profile wrestlers went against each other in tonight show with Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa match being the centre of attention.

The Halloween theme was visible in the show throughout the night as the duo of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were seen getting spooked while visiting Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis’ place, which was portrayed as a haunted house.

Kay Lee Ray was also seen expressing her displeasure about not getting respected despite being the longest women’s titleholder in years.

Cameron Grimes was spotted with two women. Waller explained the concept of Halloween and was seen checking out on others.

>Here are the results from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc episode:

>NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match |

Triple Threat Scareway to Hell Ladder Match: The Toxic Attraction duo Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the NWT Women’s Tag Team Championship match by defeating Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark.

>Malik Blade vs Joe Gacy: Blade was defeated by Gacy via pinfall. However, Gacy had help from outside in form of Harland.

>Roderick Strong vs Odyssey Jones: The battle between Roderick Strong and Odyssey Jones started with Malcolm Bivens issuing a Diamond Mine Open Challenge. The Challenge was answered by Jones, who later challenged Strong. However, the match between Strong and Jones was not considered as an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match due to the weight limit. The fight ended with Strong beating Jones via pinfall.

>NXT Women’s Championship Trick or Street Fight Match: The reigning champion Raquel Gonzalez was defeated by Mandy Rose.

>NXT Tag Team Championship Lumber-Jack O’Lantern Match: MSK was defeated by Imperium via pinfall in the NXT Tag Team Championship Lumber-Jack O’Lantern Match.

>NXT Championship Match: In the main event of the night Tommaso Ciampa took on Bron Breakker in NXT Championship match. Ciampa retained his title by defeating Breakker via pinfall.

