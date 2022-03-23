WWE NXT 2.0 March 22 Results: Bron Brekker Takes on Ex-NXT Champion, Women's Dusty Classic Finals

The build-up for NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 38 continued on March 22nd episode of the NXT 2.0 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A pair of Stand & Deliver qualifying matches for the Ladder Match featured - Grayson Waller vs A-Kid and Roderick Strong vs Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, the women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic which has gone through multiple ups and downs would culminate with a summit clash between Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo. But the biggest event of Tuesday night was Bron Brekker dealing with Dirty Dawg’s Robert Roode in a first-time-ever clash and much more.

Here is a recap of events at WWE NXT 2.0, March 22:

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs Roderick Strong (w/ Malcolm Bivens): While Roderick Strong had control of this match early on, but Sikoa knocked him off the top rope and hit a diving splash for the win and qualify for the NXT North American Championship ladder match.

Tony D’Angelo vs Dexter Lumis (w/ Indi Hartwell): After blasting Lumis with Duke Hudson’s crowbar, D’Angelo hit his signature swinging neckbreaker for a pinfall victory.

Elektra Lopez (w/ Legado Del Fantasma) vs Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen): Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen ensured Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde don’t get involved, while Lopez with her dominance controlled in-ring proceedings before hitting a spin-out powerbomb for the pin to win.

Bron Breakker vs Robert Roode (w/Dolph Ziggler): Roode relied on his veteran intelligence, trying to dominate his young opponent, however, Brekker caught him in the air off a top rope dive before hitting a powerslam to take the win. Dolph Ziggler tried to get involved one too many times but got thrown out eventually.

Ladder Match Qualifier - Grayson Waller (w/ Sanga) vs A-Kid: Waller defeated the A-Kid with a return rolling cutter for three count and qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. After the match, Carmelo Hayes said that the losers from tonight’s qualifiers will face each other for the last spot in the ladder match scheduled for next week.

The Creed Brothers (w/ Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile) vs Grizzled Young Veterans: After clarifying they were not the ones who attacked The Creeds last week, the Grizzled Young Veterans tried to get the advantage. However, Brutus Creed planted Drake to set up a low running clothesline for a pinfall victory.

Gunther (w/ Imperium) vs Duke Hudson (w/ Persia Pirotta): Gunther nearly bloodied Hudson’s chest with his trademark chops, before hitting the Powerbomb for the win.

Women’s Dusty Classic Final: Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo: Shirai and Ray win by pinfall, after a diving moonsault from Shirai on Wendy Choo and win the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

