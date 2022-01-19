WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Highlights: Chaos Ensues Between Imperium and Diamond Mine

The January 18 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 featured two fights in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The annual tag team tournament honouring the late WWE Hall of Famer has been a mainstay of NXT since his passing. WALTER & Roderick Strong went one-on-one, while Tony D’Angelo held a memorial for Pete Dunne’s career. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe had something up their sleeves to upset Legado del Fantasma. Kay Lee Ray and Ivy Nile exchanged hostilities for a shot at Women’s champion Mandy Rose and much more.

>Grayson Waller vs Dexter Lumis: After a newly enforced restraining order and its quick revocation, the two men agreed to a fight. Both had control over each other until a bearded man attacked Lumis, Waller used the distraction to put his opponent down with his Stunner for a pinfall victory.

Advertisement

>2022 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - >The Creed Brothers vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen: This was a great showcase as the duo of Briggs and Jensen made the Creed Brothers sweat. It was falling lariat from Julius Creed on Briggs which gave them a pin for the win.

>Dante Chen vs Guru Raaj: The fight went into a no-contest after Duke Hudson suddenly hopped the barrier and attacked both men. The officials had to rush the ring to get Hudson out of there, but he continued his mayhem announcing his return before exiting through the crowd.

In another highlight, Tony D’Angelo held a memorial service for Pete Dunne. Riding high after their physical match he put forth a challenge and this brought Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams out. They too did not have much time to complain before Cameron Grimes came out. Hayes asked the two to fight it out, in between Grimes smashed the picture of Dunne over D’Angelo’s head.

>Kay Lee Ray vs Ivy Nile: In a showcase of her talent, Nile overwhelmed Ray with surprise offense. But Kay Lee fought back quickly and was about to win but Mandy Rose’s interference allowed Nile to roll Ray for a three count.

Advertisement

>2022 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic second match - Legado Del Fantasma vs Malik Blade and Edris Enofe: Despite Santos Escobar’s distraction, Blade and Enofe defeated Wilde and Mendoza by pinfall to advance in the men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic.

>Yulisa Leon vs Dakota Kai: After Leon’s bridging fallaway slam nearly gave her win, Kai responded in time with a Kaio Kick for the pinfall victory.

Advertisement

>WALTER vs Roderick Strong: WALTER first clubbed Strong down to the mat with White Noise off a counter, before delivering a big powerbomb which was enough to seal the win.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.