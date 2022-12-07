WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Axiom Qualifies for Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

The latest instalment of WWE NXT featured an exciting match card which had some high-octane encounters. Tuesday night’s NXT pitted Tony D’Angelo against Xyon Quinn. Moreover, fans also enjoyed the blockbuster Iron Survivor match.

There was plenty of drama as well involving New Day and Pretty Deadly. Fans were pleasantly surprised when New Day challenged Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for the NXT Deadline. The segment involving “The Grayson Waller Effect" with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors was probably the least impressive part of the show.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from a riveting episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Iron Survivor Qualifier: Axiom vs Von Wagner vs Andre Chase

It looked like Andre Chase was the favourite to win the bout after he wiped out both his opponents with DDTs and planted Von Wagner with a crossbody. But against the run of play, Axiom snuck in with a Golden Ratio to pin the big man and qualify for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks) vs Xyon Quinn

Tony D’Angelo completely demolished Xyon Quinn in this match. The only high point of the match from Quinn’s point of view was when he planted The Don with a Samoan Drop. But D’Angelo ultimately finished the match with a fisherman suplex.

Charlie Dempsey vs Hank Walker

Charlie Dempsey methodically wore down Hank Walker on the mat with his offense. Although Walker tried to fight back, he was outclassed in the end. Dempsey registered an impressive win when he made Walker tap out with a Boston crab and crossface combination.

Isla Dawn vs Thea Hail (w/ Chase U)

This was probably the least impressive match of the night. Dawn recorded a pretty easy win after he hit Hail with a pair of standing elbow drops. After the match, Alba Fyre brutally attacked Dawn until the officials stepped in and separated them.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofé vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Von Wagner played a huge role in this bout. Wagner arrived to brawl with Odyssey Jones at the ringside. This distracted both Edris Enofé and Malik Blade. Jensen saw an opportunity for himself and he caught Enofé with a spinning heel kick. Jensen and Briggs then executed a High-Low combination to pick up the win.

Iron Survivor Qualifier: Indi Hartwell vs Wendy Choo vs Fallon Henley

All three wrestlers fought tooth and nail and impressed the fans with their moves. Wendy Choo caught Fallon Henley with a devastating corner slingshot splash. However, Indi Hartwell threw Choo out and landed a brutal running forearm on Henley to register an impressive win.

