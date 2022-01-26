WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Cameron Grimes Earns North American Title Shot; Santos Escobar Calls Out Bron Breakker

In the latest episode of the NXT 2.0, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with MSK facing Jacket Time, and The Grizzled Young Veterans take on Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. There was another tag team action in store for the wrestling fans as Toxic Attraction took on Kay Lee Ray, Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell. The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ cousin Solo Sikoa too was in action as he took on Boa in a No disqualification falls count anywhere match. When they met for a match a few weeks back, it led to a double count-out, with the latest stipulations, WWE universe was sure of getting a winner. Elsewhere, Cameron Grimes and Tony D’Angelo faced off in a one-on-one contest with the winner bagging a future opportunity at NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes.

Also,Santos Escobar took to the ring to explain the disgust he has for new NXT Champion Bron Breakker and all the opportunities the young titleholder has been given.

Advertisement

>Here are the highlights, recaps and results from the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

>MSK def. Jacket Time in a Dusty Classic First-Round Match: The show kicked off with MSK and Jacket Time showing their respect to the Dusty Tag Team Classic. The contest was a fast-moving, action-packed affair as the two high-flying duos flew around the ring in order to punch their ticket to the semifinals. In the end, MSK hit a Doomsday Device for the victory.

>Solo >Sikoa> def. Boa in a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere Match: Solo Sikoa emerged victorious at the end of a ruthless No Disqualifications, Falls Count Anywhere Match against Boa. Sikoa took control after sending his rival hard into the announce table with a Samoan drop. Then he placed Boa on a table outside and hit a Superfly Splash for the victory.

Hudson decimated Raaj before hoisting him up for a monstrous Razor’s Edge and the pin.

>Kay Lee Ray, >Indi> Hartwell & Persia >Pirotta> def. Toxic Attraction: Toxic Attraction took control of the initial stages of the match even though Rose consistently ducked action. At one point of time, Hartwell was isolated as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made sure no one was available to tag her out. The real action broke down when Ray leveled Rose with a superkick and then chased Mandy Rose to the back as Persia Pirotta got Dolin alone and planted her with a big boot followed by a spin-out cutter for the win.

Advertisement

>Cameron Grimes def. Tony >D’Angelo: This was for the first time these two superstars faced each other inside the squared ring. The clash was kept the fans on the edge of their seats as they exchanged devastating blows. They traded suplexes, backbreakers and superkicks before D’Angelo rolled out of the ring to avoid a Cave-In. Right at that time, Pete Dunne appeared and smashed a cricket bat across D’Angelo as he rolled back into the ring and right into a Cave-In. With this victory, Cameron Grimes earned himself a date with Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Title at NXT Vengeance Day

Advertisement

>Other Results:

Advertisement

>Io >Shirai> defeated Tiffany Stratton

>Duke Hudson defeated Guru >Raaj:

>GYV> defeated Andre Chase & >Bodhi> Hayward in a Dusty Classic First-Round Match

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.