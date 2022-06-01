WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Cameron Grimes Gets Upper Hand ahead of In Your House

WWE NXT 2.0 featured high-octane action and plenty of drama. The show had a blockbuster match card which sought to lay the foundation for NXT’s In Your House event which will be held on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar sat down for an agreement on Legado Del Fantasma’s yacht. Both men decided that their groups will compete in a six-man tag team match at the In Your House event and the loser will have to join the winners’ family. Later in the night, Cameron Grimes took on Nathan Frazer in a mouth-watering encounter.

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Advertisement

Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

Prince and Roderick started for their respective teams. After a back-and-forth battle, The Creed Brothers caused a distraction with their interference. Taking advantage of the distraction, Pretty Deadly finished the match with the Spilt Milk.

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

Elektra Lopez tried to dominate the action early with her sheer power. But as the match progressed, Jade found her mojo. At the end, Elektra even managed to hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb. However, Jade hit the top rope senton to register a fine victory.

Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

Quinn dominated in the initial stages of the match. Quinn took Lee down before brutally kicking him over and over on the mat.

Quinn was completely dominating the match and set up for his finisher. However, Lee managed to roll him up unexpectedly. Lee picked up the win via pinfall.

Solo Sikoa vs. Duke Hudson

After an intense back-and-forth battle, Sikoa got in control of the match. She landed the Samoan Drop on Hudson followed by a hip attack in the corner. Sikoa then went up the ropes and hit the splash to register an impressive victory.

Grayson Waller vs. Josh Briggs

Advertisement

Briggs started off strongly and but Waller counterattacked by landing some brutal kicks. At the end, Von Wagner and Robert Stone caused a distraction by showing up at the ringside. Waller used the distraction to ambush Briggs with the rolling cutter and register a fine victory.

Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

This was the main match of the night and it lived up to its billing. In the initial stages of the match, Frazer went up to the top rope and executed a devastating German suplex from the top. After a brutal back-and-forth battle, Grimes executed the cave in and picked up the win.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.