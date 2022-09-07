WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Champion Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate Fend Off Joe and Mark Coffey

The NXT Worlds Collide mega event on September 4, marked the end of NXT UK, ushering in a new era of WWE NXT 2.0. The superstars of NXT, Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose unified the gold, while Pretty Deadly stunned Diamond Mine to become undisputed NXT tag team champions.

This left the September 6 episode of NXT as an opportunity to pick up the pieces, and there were several matches that needed to take place.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Ricochet challenged Trick Williams, who was responsible for costing his Worlds Collide bout against Carmelo Hayes. Toxic Attraction stepped in the way of another team vying for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, and they paid the price in a battle against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer began a Best-of-3 series to determine the superior fighter amongst them. JD McDonagh was challenged by Wes Lee. In a challenge to Meiko Satomura, Roxanne Perez got one of her dream matches.

Let’s take a look back at WWE NXT’s action-packed Tuesday Night episode:

Tag Team Match: Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs Toxic Attraction

The first match of the night saw a ferocious Tag team battle between Toxic Attraction and Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne devised a strategy to isolate Nikki. They were pretty successful with their plan but had to face the wrath of Nikki’s partner when she was tagged in. Doudrop ran riot over them before beating Dolin with a running low crossbody, to secure an easy pinfall victory.

1v1 Match: JD McDonagh vs Wes Lee

Advertisement

Wes Lee tested JD McDonagh more than he imagined, but The Irish Ace was good enough and countered Lee’s vicious moves. After a grueling encounter, McDonagh smashed him into the corner and then hit him with the Devil Inside to secure the win on the night.

1v1 Match: Roxanne Perez vs Meiko Satomura

Roxanne Perez posed an early challenge to Meiko Satomura with her swift and energetic assault. However, Perez was bewildered every time The Final Boss connected a thunderous kick. Though Perez’s dynamism was quite appreciable a seasoned Satomura dispatched the upcoming star with the Scorpio Rising and secured an easy pin on Perez.

1v1 Match: Ricochet vs Trick Williams

Advertisement

Ricochet intended to punish Trick Williams for his numerous interferences during Ricochet’s North American Title Match at Worlds Collide, with Carmelo Hayes watching from the commentary table. Despite the height disparity, The One and Only immediately cut Williams down to size with a pop-up knee and a baseball slide while glaring Hayes down. He crushed Trick with the Recoil and a shooting star press to take home an emphatic victory.

Advertisement

1 v 1 Match: Nathan Frazer vs Axiom

Axiom and Nathan Frazer started their best of three series in splendid fashion. The two high-flying Superstars countered and reversed one another in an extremely fast-paced match. The intense action ended when Frazer cinched in his own Boston Crab submission attempt, but Axiom reached out to grab the bottom rope, forcing Frazer to release the hold. Axiom then sealed the match with a ferocious running leg lariat right on the face of Frazer.

Advertisement

Main Event: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate vs Joe and Mark Coffey

Tyler Bate evened the odds with his partner Bron Breakker after Gallus’ initial strike as the two former rivals squared up against Joe & Mark Coffey. Joe fought off two shoulder tackles from Breakker, but couldn’t hold out for a third as the NXT Champion plowed over him before tagging in Bate.

Wolfgang tried to intervene once again, but Bate seized him with his right hand while Breakker speared Joe out of his shoes. Bate then dropped Mark with a clothesline and a Tyler Driver 97 to secure the victory for his side.

JD McDonagh slipped into the ring as Bate and Breakker were celebrating, knocking Breakker out with a knee to the back of the head before flooring Bate with a “Devil Inside.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here