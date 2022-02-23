WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Dolph Ziggler Beats Tommaso Ciampa to Become No.1 Contender for NXT championship

All the fallout from last week’s Vengeance Day show, including Bron Breakker’s next challenger being determined by Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa’s No. 1 contenders match, was on cards in the February 22 edition of NXT 2.0. After months of taunting and sneak attacks, LA Knight finally stepped into the ring against Grayson Waller, followed by two matches in the women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic. First, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray took on a new pair, Nikkita Lyon made her debut, and much more.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker opened the show and talked about his win over Santos Escobar. He also made the official announcement of NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 on WrestleMania weekend. Dolph Ziggler interrupted the proceedings to warn the champion that he would dethrone him after he finished with Tommaso Ciampa tonight.

LA Knight vs Grayson Waller: In the first fight of the night, Waller defeated LA Knight via pinfall with a small package. The giants’ bodyguard Sanga’s timely intervention saved him from a BFT, allowing for a quick roll-up.

Women’s Dusty Classic - Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs Lash Legend and Amari Miller: Shirai and Ray defeated Legend and Miller by a series of moonsaults for a pinfall to advance in the women’s Dusty Classic.

Dante Chen vs Duke Hudson: Chen attacked Hudson on his way to the ring, lost control of the fight but a quick turnaround allowed him to hit a crucifix powerbomb for the pin to win.

Cameron Grimes vs Trick Williams: Carmelo Hayes’ distraction had Grimes caught Williams with a Cave-In to seal a win via pinfall.

Nikkita Lyons vs Kayla Inlay: Nikkita, who’s making her NXT 2.0 debut, finished up Kayla with a split leg drop for a pinfall victory.

Women’s Dusty Classic - Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Diamond Mine: The pair of Catanzaro and Carter defeated their opponents by pinfall to advance in the women’s Dusty Classic.

No. 1 Contender - Tommaso Ciampa vs Dolph Ziggler: After the usual to and fro, Ciampa was struggling to get back, but Robert Roode acting as a cameraman struck him. This set up Ziggler to hit a superkick to Ciampa and become the #1 contender for the NXT championship.

