WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Joe Gacy Costs Bron Breakker His Bout with Duke Hudson

WWE NXT 2.0 amped up the action on Tuesday night with some edge-of-the-seat matches and high-octane action. NXT’s In Your House event will be held on June 4 at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. Therefore, NXT 2.0 set the stage for the marquee event by featuring simmering rivalries on the show. Perez and Stratton advanced to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and Bron Breakker took on Duke Hudson in a riveting encounter. Meanwhile, Stacks and Two Dimes faced off against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a mouth-watering match.

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Stacks and Two Dimes vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Stacks and Two Dimes managed to make some gains early on but Enofe and Malik Blade isolated Stacks in the corner. As the match progressed, Stacks and Two Dimes started to dominate. At the end, Stacks and Two Dimes hit a pair of punches and double superkicks on Enofe to pick up the win.

Wes Lee vs Sanga

Sanga started to thrash Lee as soon as the match started. Lee tried his best to hold his own and even managed to send Sanga outside and hit a double stomp over the ropes. Sanga proved too strong for him as he wiped Lee out with a massive clothesline before finishing him off with a chokeslam.

Alba Fyre vs Elektra Lopez

Elektra Lopez started off strong and sent Alba Fyre outside the ring. Even though Lopez started off strongly, Fyre outclassed her in the bout. Fyre picked up the win when she headed to the top rope and hit Lopez with her devastating finisher.

NXT Women’s Breakout: Lash Legend vs Roxanne Perez

Lash Legend couldn’t capitalise on the early advantage she had gained in the bout. At the end, Perez came out of nowhere with a Yoshi Tonic and registered a fine victory via pinfall.

Mandy Rose vs Indi Hartwell

This brutal match featured an intense back and forth battle. At the end, Mandy Rose managed to exploit the distraction caused by Toxic Attraction. Mandy landed a devastating knee strike on Indi Hartwell to pick up the win.

NXT Women’s Breakout: Fallon Henley vs Tiffany Stratton

After a competitive battle, Stratton defeated Henley via her double knee finisher. Stratton will now face Perez in the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Von Wagner vs Ikemen Jiro

This match featured an intense battle that wasn’t for the faint hearted. After a brutal dogfight, Wagner put Jiro’s jacket over his head to cover his vision and beat him up. Wagner then finished the match by executing his modified Angle Slam.

Bron Breakker vs Duke Hudson

This was the marquee match of the night. The bout lived up to its billing as it had plenty of drama and engrossing action. Bron started off strongly by landing an early Frankensteiner on Hudson. Duke Hudson tried to get back in control but Breakker took him down with a vertical suplex.

As the match progressed, Joe Gacy and his buddies emerged at the ringside. Predictably, they caused an interference and Breakker attacked the hooded figures as they closed in on him. Consequently, Hudson got a steel chair to thrash Breakker. But Breakker took the chair from him and used it against Hudson himself. Breakker used the steel chair to hit the hooded guys as well. Breakker’s actions resulted in him being disqualified and Hudson winning the match.

