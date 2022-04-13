WWE NXT 2.0 Results: New champions Crowned after Gruesome Gauntlet Match

WWE NXT 2.0 was supposed to be a championship-focused Tuesday on April 12. This show was sold out because the NXT North American Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championships were all on the line. Nash Carter’s release resulted in the NXT Tag Team Championships being vacated. The Creed Brothers, Pretty Deadly, Legado del Fantasma, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Grayson Waller & Sanga competed in a five-team gauntlet match to determine the next champions.

NXT North American Title Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

Trick Williams yanked Solo Sikoa off the top rope after a back-and-forth brawl. The diversion allowed Cameron Grimes to hit the Cave-In for the win while Sikoa planted him with a diving splash.

Ikemen Jiro vs Von Wagner

Von Wagner and Ikemen Jiro had a go at each other. Jiro reached the summit with the support of his admirers. Jiro landed a massive Swanton Bomb, but Von kicked out at the 2-minute mark. Von reappeared and stomped on Jiro with his boot. Von lifted Jiro onto his shoulders and drove him into the mat for the pin.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Dakota Kai vs Mandy Rose

As Dolin and Jayne taunted Kai from ringside, Kai kicked Rose’s leg out, but the Kai-ropractor failed and Rose collapsed. As Jayne reached through the ropes to present a title belt to Rose, Dolin distracted the referee. Kai then kicked the belt from her hand, knocking her to the floor. Kai snatched Rose’s belt. Rose landed a jumping knee to the face to keep the pin in place as Kai turned around with the belt in her hand.

Draco Anthony vs Xyon Quinn

When the bell rang, Draco striked first, knocking Quinn to the ground. After exchanging blows, Quinn scooped Draco and hit his modified Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Quinn waited for Draco to get his footing before levelling him with his huge right hand. Quinn lifted Draco up and slammed him down with a right forearm. Quinn got Draco back on his feet and pinned him with another running forearm for the win.

NXT Tag Team Championships Gauntlet Match

Every match in this contest made sure to hype themselves up before the main event. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs were eliminated when Brutus got a surprise low running clothesline on them. Sanga dominated until Brutus lifted him for an Olympic slam, putting him on the clothesline. The Creed Brothers were easily defeated by Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, who took advantage of their opponents’ fatigue. Pretty Deadly defeated Brutus with Spilt Milk after many kickouts. The Gauntlet Match was won by Pretty Deadly, who became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

