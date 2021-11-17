WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Raquel Gonzalez Defeats Dakota Kai via Disqualification

The Tuesday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT 2.0 episode was all about revenge matches as several rivals went up against each other to do some lasting damage. The biggest attraction of the night was the fight between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, which also served as a main event for the viewers. In another interesting clash, Tony D’Angelo faced his greatest opponent in Dexter Lumis while Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson tried to settle their debt in a poker showdown. Diamond Mine has been rising in WWE ranks for quite some time now and on Tuesday night they were provided with another opportunity to show their mettle against Jacket Time and Odyssey Jones.

Here are the highlights, recaps and results from the November 16 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

>Tony D’Angelo vs Dexter Lumis: D’Angelo battled against Lumis in the first fight of the night. The altercation between the two wrestlers started after Lumis showcased a painting of D’Angelo sleeping with fish. At the start of the fight, the Tortured Artists had D’Angelo reeling and just when his opponent started gaining momentum, he trapped the monster into a choke. However, in the end, D’Angelo passed the Lumis Test by defeating him via pinfall.

>Jacket Time and Odyssey Jones vs Diamond Mine: In the second fight of the night, Diamond Mine went up against Jacket Time and Odyssey Jones. After an entertaining battle, Diamond Mine were beaten by Jacket Time and Jones via pinfall.

>Andre Chase vs Xyon Quinn: Andre Chase was beaten by Xyon Quinn via pinfall. However, the drama started after the fight was over as Quinn was beaten by Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

>Duke Hudson vs Cameron Grimes: Duke Hudson lost to Cameron Grimes in a final Poker Showdown. Following the conclusion of the Poker match, Hudson laid down Grimes on the table for bluffing him into showing his cards.

>Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner: The duo of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen was defeated by KOR and Wagner via pinfall in a tag team match.

>Gabby Stephens and Jenny Levy vs Persia Pirotta: Persia Pirotta on Tuesday night fought two local competitors in Gabby Stephens and Jenny Levy alone and despite being outnumbered she somehow managed to defeat them via pinfall.

>Dakota Kai vs Raquel Gonzalez: In the previous episodes, the viewers witnessed Dakota Kai renewing her rivalry with Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez even lost the NXT Women’s Championship due to an untimely interference from Kai. But on Tuesday, she got her revenge by defeating Kai via disqualification in a high octane fight.

