WWE NXT 2.0: Results, Recaps and Highlights from February 1

WWE NXT 2.0’s February 1st edition had some of the biggest stables clash with each other, as Imperium looked to continue their dominance against Diamond Mine. Former foes Bron Brekker and Tommaso Ciampa joined hands to take on Legado Del Fantasma, while Cora Jade took on Raquel Gonzalez in a singles match and much more.

>Here’s all the results and highlights from Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

>Imperium vs. Diamond Mine: Imperium continued their dominance as a folding press from Gunther on Brutus Creed was enough to give them a pinfall victory. After the match, the Diamond Mine swore to earn a shot at Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Championships but had to endure mocking by the Grizzled Young Veterans who promised to defeat them in the Dusty Tag Team Classic semifinals next week.

>Raquel Gonzalez vs Cora Jade: Gonzalez gave Jade one last chance to back out of this contest, but her opponent stood her ground. Both women wrestlers took turns to gain advantage, but The Skater soon lost her smile as Gonzalez trapped her and hit the Chingona Bomb for a three-count. Afterward, impressed by Jade’s challenge, Gonzalez finally accepted her offer to team up in the Dusty Tag Team Classic.

>Sarray vs Kayla Inlay: In another womens fight, Sarray quickly took over as she hit Kayla Inlay the Sun Ray Dropkick and Northern Lights Suplex for a pinfall victory.

>Joe Gacy vs LA Knight: Gacy defeated Knight by pinfall after Sanga’s distraction allowed Waller to hit Knight with a rolling cutter outside.

In another highlight on Tuesday night, Kay Lee Ray swore to get her NXT Women’s title match by the end of the night. Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin interrupted and tried to talk her down only to be chased out by Ray.

>Wendy Choo vs Amari Miller: After a brief resting session, a rejuvenated Choo defeated Miller by hitting a running double axe handle to seal a three count over Miller.

>Andre Chase vs Draco Anthony: With the usual back and forth not working, Anthony stomped Chase’s U flag, Hayward saved it, but an infuriated Chase hit a hammerlock reverse STO for a pinfall victory.

