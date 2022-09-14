WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Solo Sikoa Outclasses Carmelo Hayes to be Crowned North American Champion

It’s been a year since WWE NXT 2.0 debuted, giving the brand a revamped look and introducing new mercurial talent to the WWE Universe. The September 13th episode of the show marked its anniversary and honoured that legacy by giving power to the fans. The action-packed episode saw some of the fiercest battles in NXT history.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was set to defend his title against an opponent, voted in by the fans out of Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and Joe Gacy. The Creed Brothers attempted to reclaim their NXT Tag Team Titles from Pretty Deadly. The fans decided that they would compete in a steel cage match. Lash Legend and Fallon Henley would also battle, as would Javier Bernal and Hank Walker, a security guard making his debut.

Catch all the results and highlights of these high-octane bouts from the anniversary episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

NXT Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Pretty Deadly vs Creed Brothers

After the WWE Universe decided that the NXT Tag Team Titles should be contested inside a steel cage, Pretty Deadly found themselves locked in with The Creed Brothers. The match was intense right from the start as both teams hurled punches and slams at their rivals. However, after Damon Kemp intervened and handcuffed Julius Creed, the momentum significantly shifted. Brutus Creed was left to fight alone. He was defeated by the NXT tag team champions after they hit the Spilt Milk to secure the pinfall.

1v1 Match: Fallon Henley vs Lash Legend

Lash Legend stepped in confidently, but she was knocked out in less than two minutes by Fallon Henley’s kick to the face. This was a very one-sided match as Henley easily dispatched the former WNBA fighter, vaulting herself to the top of the rankings.

1v1 Match: Sean Gallagher vs Quincy Elliott

Quincy Elliot hogged the limelight in his debut match against Sean Gallagher. The SuperDiva’s flamboyant entry into the ring bamboozled Gallagher who was taken aback by his over-the-board arrival, but he immediately felt the effect as Elliott pulled him off his feet with a shoulder tackle before crushing Gallagher with a sitting corner senton for the victory.

Tag Team Match: The D’Angelo Family vs Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes rushed into the ring alone, claiming he was the only person he could trust, to face the full fury of The D’Angelo Family. Grimes held his own with Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo until he was pushed into a corner and brutally stomped.

With the numbers disadvantage catching up to him, The Schism sauntered out to the ring, as Joe Gacy joined Grimes’ side to level the fight. Gacy shifted momentum back to his team with a powerful uranage before he and Grimes teamed up to take down “The Don" and “Stacks" with a Cave-In and a springboard clothesline to secure a brilliant win.

Tag Team Match: Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

Despite Kiana James and Arianna Grace persevered for some time, they simply couldn’t keep up with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark’s strength. Lyons connected with a spinning back fist and split-leg drop for the pinfall on Grace after Stark hit her GTS version.

1v1 Match: Javier Bernal vs Hank Walker

Hank Walker walked into the ring, trading in his security suit for ring gear, to give the pompous Javier Bernal a lesson in respect.

Though Bernal took advantage of Walker’s inexperience in the ring, Walker made up for it with raw strength. He stunned Bernal with a splash in the corner, which was quickly followed by a flying cross-body leaving Bernal unconscious on the mat. Walker secured his win and absolutely schooled Bernal.

Main Event NXT North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Solo Sikoa

After the WWE Universe picked Wes Lee to fight Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship, “The A Champ" and Trick Williams took control of the situation by assaulting Lee in the locker room prior to the main event. Hayes maintained his supremacy against Solo Sikoa, confident that he would retain his belt.

After some gruelling minutes of battle, Hayes attempted a springboard clothesline off the distraction, but Sikoa grabbed him for an uranage and landed a top-rope splash for the pinfall victory, lifting both the North American Title and one finger in the air.

