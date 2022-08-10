WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners and Highlights From August 9

WWE NXT delivered an action-packed episode for the fans on August 9. With NXT Heatwave scheduled for next week, many prominent stars looked to make an impact in last night’s episode. WWE NXT featured high-octane action and plenty of drama as Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo sat down for a final accord. Both of them agreed to a Street Fight match at Heatwave next week. They decided that if Escobar loses, he would have to leave NXT. On the other hand, an Escobar win will free Legado del Fantasma from the clutches of The D’Angelo Family. The show had a packed match card which included a blockbuster encounter between Pretty Deadly and Malik and Edris Enofe.

Here are all the highlights from an enthralling episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

Nikkita Lyons started to dominate the proceedings in the initial stages of the match itself. Kiana tried to come back in the match by locking Nikkita in a leglock. Kiana even tried to pin Nikkita, but she fended off Kiana’s attack with a spinning kick. Nikkita finally pinned her with a split-leg drop.

Rounds Match: Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) vs. Wes Lee

Wes Lee and Trick Williams walked out in boxing gloves. Williams managed to land some devastating strikes on Lee at the start of the match. Hayes caused distraction from the apron and dragged Lee outside by the feet before William picked up the first pin in the match. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Lee came back with his boxing glove and landed a brutal blow on Williams’ face to register a fine victory.

Arianna Grace vs. Thea Hail (w/ Chase U)

As soon as the match started, Grace took Hail down early on and slammed her head on the mat before locking in a brutal submission move in the middle of the ring. Thea Hail fought back valiantly and got some momentum in the match. However, she could not overcome the imposing size and brute power of Arianna Grace.

In the end, Grace managed to execute the Wasteland to pick up the win.

Roderick Strong vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews had control of the match early on as he locked in a submission move. Soon a back-and-forth battle ensued. As the match progressed, Roderick dropped Crews from the top rope before Apollo executed a couple of German Suplexes. Apollo Crews managed to execute a chokeslam variant on Roderick to register a fine victory.

Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

This was the final match of the night which turned out to be a chaotic affair. After an intense back-and-forth, the contest turned into a gruelling encounter.

As the match progressed, one of the Deadly sent a steel chair into the ring to finish off the match. However, Briggs and Jensen got involved and got rid of the weapon. Amidst all the chaos, Pretty Deadly hit the Spilt Milk on Enofe to pick up the win.

