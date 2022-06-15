WWE NXT 2.0 Results, Winners & Highlights June 14: Creed Brothers Defend Tag Titles, Wess Lee Beats Quinn

WWE NXT featured a packed match card which had some blockbuster encounters. Tuesday night’s NXT pitted young talent against the established champions. Xyon Quinn had revenge on his mind when he took on Wes Lee in a rematch. Toxic Attraction took on Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell in an edge-of-the-seat encounter. Creed Brothers faced off Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a NXT Tag Team Championship Match. Last night’s episode also had a mouth-watering encounter between “Stacks" & “Two Dimes" and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from a terrific episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

NXT Tag Championships: Creed Brothers (c) vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Enofe and Blade started off strongly in this high stakes match. Although Enofe and Blade fought valiantly, the defending champions outclassed them. The Creed Brothers finished the match when Julius tagged Brutus who hit the sliding clothesline on Blade.

Tiffany Stratton vs Fallon Henley

Tiffany Stratton dominated Fallon Henley throughout the match. When it looked like the win was within Stratton’s grasp, Wendy Choo interfered in the match and threw confetti at her face. The distraction allowed Henley to pin Stratton after rolling her up.

Wes Lee vs Xyon Quinn

Quinn started off strongly in the match but couldn’t consolidate on his strong position. Lee landed a brutal tornado senton from the top and picked up the win.

The Dyad (w/ Joe Gacy) vs Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

Joe Gacy’s loyal followers took on Dante Chen and Javier Bernal. The Dyad do not have names and the audience have no way of recognizing any of the hooded wrestlers. After a back-and-forth battle, Gacy’s associates hit a vicious combination DDT finisher to pick up the win.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs Duke Hudson

Bron Breakker retained his NXT Championship in impressive fashion as he defeated Hudson easily. Breakker lifted Hudson and executed a brutal powerslam to pick up the win.

Giovanni Vinci vs Guru Raaj

Vinci destroyed Raaj with an elevated powerbomb to pick up an easy win. The absolute domination that Vinci showed will boost his confidence for the future.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs Stacks and Two Dimes

After an intense back-and-forth battle, Melo landed a splash to register a fine victory for his team.

Toxic Attraction vs Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell

This was the main bout of the night and it lived up to its billing. The match saw all six women brawling in the ring at one point of time. Toxic Attraction managed to land some brutal blows on Jade and Perez. As the match progressed Dolin caught Jade in a submission move and it looked like Toxic Attraction would walk away with a win. However, Jade and her team fended off most the attacks by Toxic Attraction. In the last few minutes of the match, Jade hit a vicious diving senton on Dolin. Consequently, Perez pinned Dolin to register a fine victory for her team.

