WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Losers and Highlights from June 7

WWE NXT 2.0 enthralled fans with a terrific episode which had plenty of drama and high-octane action. The show featured a blockbuster match card which included the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament final between Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton. Apollo Crews responded to Bron Breakker’s open challenge and said that he was back to script history. Apollo Crews clearly wants to establish his legacy in NXT 2.0 and he made his intentions clear. Later in the night, Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller took on Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews in a mouth-watering encounter.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from a wild episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Von Wagner (w/ Stone and Cromwell) vs Josh Briggs (w/ Jensen and Henley)

This was a brutal match which featured cold-hearted action. Von Wagner attacked Brooks Jensen’s injured arm to gain advantage. Consequently, Jensen threw his cast into the ring which Josh Briggs used to smack Wagner in the face. Briggs hit a clothesline to win.

Santos Escobar (w/ The Family) vs Nathan Frazer

Escobar started off strongly and had the early advantage as he locked in a hold. However, Tony D’Angelo’s family distracted Escobar throughout the match by questioning his tactics. Frazer hit the Phoenix Splash on a distracted Escobar to pick up the win.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Roxanne Perez vs Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton tried to dominate the action in the first few minutes of the match. As the match progressed, a back-and-forth battle ensued. Roxanne tried to get a top rope move, but Stratton dragged her down by the arm, and she fell outside the ring. Stratton went for a pop-up moonsault. Perez though managed to counter Stratton’s move and hit the Pop Rox to register a fine victory.

Pretty Deadly vs Andre Chase and Thea Hail

Andre Chase dominated the former tag team champions in the first few minutes of the match. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Pretty Deadly landed a devastating kick to Chase’s head and hit the Spilled Milk to get the pin.

Alba Fyre vs Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley was completely outclassed by Alba Fyre in this match. Paxley managed to roll Alba up early on but took a big slam. Alba executed a devastating senton to finish off the match.

Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller (w/ Trick) vs Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews teamed up with Solo Sikoa in his quest to seek revenge against Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller. Crews was tagged in early on and he hit a massive stalling vertical suplex to take down Waller. As the match progressed, Sikoa and Crews started to dominate the action. Crews countered Waller’s rebound cutter into a spin-out powerbomb and registered a fine victory.

