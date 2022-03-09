WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock Results: Two title matches, Women’s Dusty Classic semi-finals and Tag Team showdowns mark Tuesday’s show

The build-up for NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 38 continued on Tuesday’s episode of NXT Roadblock.

A triple threat NXT Championship fight saw Bron Breakker unsuccessfully defending his NXT title against Tomasso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler. 2022 Dusty Tag Team Classic winners The Creed Brothers tried to take Imperium’s Tag Team belts. Plus, LA Knight and Grayson Waller continued their long-running heated rivalry in a Last Man Standing match, while women’s Dusty Classic continued to heat up with two semi-final clashes and much more.

Recap of events at WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock, March 8:

Advertisement

Women’s Dusty Classic semi-final - Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo vs Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade: The pair of Kai and Choo defeated Gonzalez and Jade via pinfall to kick off the show and advance to the finals of the women’s Dusty Classic.

Tiffany Stratton vs Fallon Henley: Despite Sarray’s run-in, Henley defeated Stratton by hitting a Shining Wizard to win.

Last Man Standing Match - Grayson Waller vs LA Knight: Waller defeated LA Knight by ten counts to register a clean win in the end. His bodyguard got involved only to be handcuffed by Knight to the ring post.

Women’s Dusty Classic - Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter: In the second semi-final of the Dusty Classic, Shirai and Ray win by pinfall with the diving moonsault from Shirai on Catanzaro. They too will advance in the women’s Dusty Classic.

NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium (C) vs MSK: The reigning champion had things under control until MSK ran over Fabian Aichner and Marcel Bartel. The action continued but Julius and Brutus attacked both teams and the match went to a no-contest, allowing Imperium to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Dolph Ziggler vs Tommaso Ciampa: Ziggler stood tall in the end as he won by pinfall after hitting a superkick on Ciampa to become the new NXT champion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.