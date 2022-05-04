WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ Results: Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes Defend Titles

Last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ had plenty of action and drama for the fans. The episode had a packed match card and showcased old rivalries.

Bron Breakker defended his NXT Championship against Joe Gacy in a blockbuster match. The Viking Raiders took on The Creed Brothers in an enthralling match.

The episode even featured Nathan Frazier, who made his NXT 2.0 debut against Grayson Waller.

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of NXT 2.0.

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for NXT North American Title

Solo Sikoa tried to dominate the match right from the start. But he couldn’t really land any decisive blow on Cameron Grimes or Carmelo Hayes. After a three-way slog that included powerbombs and superkicks, Cameron Grimes retained his title via pinfall which was induced with a Cave-In.

Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Frazier

This wasn’t a high-stakes clash but was still very entertaining. Nathan Frazier made a memorable debut in NXT 2.0 by defeating Grayson Waller. Waller tried his best to counter the debutant’s onslaught but was unable to keep Frazier at bay. Frazier delivered a devastating enzuigiri that sent Grayson Waller crashing to the floor. In the end, Frazier registered a fine victory by pinfall with a Phoenix Splash.

Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Lash Legend

Natalya tried to use all her experience in this tag team match, but it wasn’t enough as Cora Jade and Lash Legend won via pinfall.

After a brutal onslaught from Jade and Lyons, Natalya and Legend tried to stage a comeback. But Lyons hit Legend with a split-leg drop to set up Jade to deliver a decisive diving senton on Lash Legend.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

After a ferocious battle, the Creed Brothers defeated The Viking Raiders with a pinfall.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy dominated throughout this marquee match. Breakker tried hard but couldn’t make a comeback, until the last few minutes of the match. At the end, Breakker finally managed to land a devastating blow as he defeated Gacy with a single spear.

