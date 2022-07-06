WWE NXT American Bash Results: Breakker Retains Title, Perez And Jade Crowned Tag Team Champions

WWE NXT aired a special edition of ‘American Bash’ on Wednesday that was packed with high-octane action and drama. The episode began with visuals from a pool party attended by the NXT superstars. They hosted a Great American Bash BBQ cookout and hyped up the forthcoming spectacle.

Ikemen Jiro was seen chugging his drink as others pumped him up with energetic chants. The live-action then moved to the WWE performance center in Orlando, Florida, as Wade Barret and Vic Joseph welcomed the viewers. The night had a mouth-watering match card and the bouts didn’t disappoint either. NXT women’s tag team title was on the line as Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez teamed up to take on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Elsewhere, NXT North American title bout saw Grayson Waller squaring up against Carmelo Hayes. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp took on the Creed Brothers for the NXT tag team title. The main event of the night featured NXT champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Cameron Grimes.

Here are all the highlights from the power-packed episode of NXT American Bash:

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match: Toxic Attraction vs Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

The first match of the night kicked off as Jade and Jayne battled it out for the NXT tag team title. Jade landed a powerful run of moves early on before gaining a near fall. Perez and Jade isolated Dolin, but Jayne rushed in with a cheap hit and reclaimed control for the match.

After delivering some massive punches, Dolin nearly pinned Perez before tagging in Jayne, who locked in a submission hold. Mandy Rose dragged the referee out of the ring to break the count when Perez broke out of the hold and tagged Cora for a double-team dropkick. The champions were still in command, but Jade speared Jayne out of the ring before Perez hit the Pop Rox on Dolin and secured an impressive victory. Jade and Perez were hailed as the new NXT women’s Tag Team Champions.

Singles Match: Trick Williams vs Wes Lee

Wes Lee took on Trick Williams in the second match of the night. Lee got a leg sweep early on before knocking Trick out with a kick. Trick got a power slam out of the corner before Lee kicked him outside and chased him down before Carmelo Hayes got in his way. While Lee was distracted by Melo, Williams put something from a vial into his palms and rubbed it into Wes Lee’s eyes in the ring. When Trick landed a spinning kick in the ring and secured the win, the commentators surmised that the liquid must have been rubbing alcohol.

Singles match: Tiffany Stratton vs Wendy Choo

Tiffany Stratton was getting her makeup done backstage on NXT when Wendy Choo rushed in and sprayed her in the face with powder. Backstage, a scuffle erupted, and the two finally fought their way to the ringside area during the break.

When we returned from commercials, Stratton had dumped Choo in the ring and slammed her hand on the ring post. Before pulling out one of Choo’s nails, Stratton dropped a few powerbombs. Wendy responded with a sleeper hold and a smash before Tiffany caught the spinning Senton in the corner and won.

NXT North American Title match: Carmelo Hayes vs Grayson Waller

Early on, Waller and Hayes were fairly well matched until the champ tried to roll the Aussie up by seizing his tights. Hayes hanged Waller from the ropes before dropping a massive leg from the top. Waller pursued Hayes out of the ring and landed a clothesline.

Hayes hit on a powerful springboard DDT after the break before earning a near fall. Waller turned the champ’s crossface lock into a triangle lock. Melo got a springboard forearm before the Stunner, but he was able to roll out before Waller could get the pin. Outside, the Australian star pursued him, but Trick stepped in his way before Wes Lee came in and put Williams out. Back in the ring, Waller was attempting to terminate the contest, but the champion stepped in and won with a codebreaker and a top rope leg-drop to retain his North American title.

NXT Tag Team Championship match: The Creed Brothers vs Diamond Mine

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp battled Brutus Creed and Julius Creed for the NXT Tag team title. Roderick and Brutus kicked off the match, and the Creeds quickly grabbed control in the early stages of the match. After tagging in Kemp and isolating Julius in the ring, Strong ran a diversion. The Creeds got the tag and used double-team techniques to take down Kemp before dumping him outside again.

Before the break, Brutus hit a tremendous outside dive on Kemp. Back on the show, Julius slammed Roddy into the corner, where he was tagged in by Kemp. Julius also slammed Kemp before delivering the sliding clothesline to secure the win over the Diamond Mine fighters.

NXT Title match: Bron Breakker vs Cameron Grimes

Grimes went for the damaged shoulder early on, but Bron powered through and pushed him back into the corner before the break. Grimes returned to the stage and countered a throw by tossing Bron outside before stomping on the wounded shoulder.

Back in the ring, Breakker landed a spinebuster but was unable to follow through due to a shoulder injury. Bron gradually recovered and landed a powerful snap suplex before Grimes nearly fell off the crossbody.

Breakker nearly fell on the Frankensteiner as Grimes nailed him with the Cave-in and recovered just in time. Grimes attempted a dive from the ropes, but Breakker caught him with the spear and took the victory. The champion successfully defended his title and continued his reign over NXT.

