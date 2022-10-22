WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: All You Need to Know

WWE is back with another special pay-per-view event which will enthral the fans with high-octane action. WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on October 23.

ALSO READ| Iranian Climber Elnaz Rekabi Thanks Supporters After Competing Without Hijab

Unlike the previous two editions, this year’s NXT Halloween Havoc will be a live-streaming event. This has increased the buzz around the much-awaited event. For many WWE fans, the Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship will be the highlight of the event. There is considerable excitement for the Ambulance Match between Julius Creed and Damon Kemp. This is a high-stakes match as Brutus Creed will leave NXT if Damon Kemp wins.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

Advertisement

Match Card

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov (Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship)

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre (NXT Women’s Championship Match)

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer (Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship)

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez (‘Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal’ Weapons Wild Match)

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller (‘Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal’ Match)

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Ambulance Match)

Live Streaming Details

When is the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on October 23.

Where will the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc take place?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Florida.

What time will the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc begin?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NXT Halloween Havoc?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of NXT Halloween Havoc?

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest Sports News here