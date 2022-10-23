WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: Bron Brekkar Defends Title; Wes Lee Wins Five-man Ladder Match

The NXT special event was packed with high-octane action in a match card featuring a number of title bouts.

A five-man Ladder Match for NXT North American Championship, an NXT Women’s Championship match and the main event featuring NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The NXT North American Championship: Five-man Ladder Match:

Wes Lee, Carmelo Hayes, Mensah, Frazer and Von Wagner began presented their claim to the coveted title as momentum kept fluctuating in this fight marked by agility and brutality.

The wrestlers confronted each other in a number of permutations as the heat of the event started to set in.

The ladders came out after some melee exchange and the aspirants reaching for the title started climbing the stairs to glory.

After Mensah and Frazer knocked out Von Wagner, the pair tried to get to the top of the ladder. Carmelo interrupted their ascend before getting into a slugfest with Wes Lee who entered the ring after his round of fighting outside the ring.

At the end of a prolonged exchange, Lee came out on top as he claimed the title.

Casket match - Grayson Waller vs Apollo Crews

Apollo started positively as he got the initial blows in to take an early advantage bu Waller came back strong in the latter stages of the match.

He managed to land some brutal punches on Crews before going on to perform The Undertaker’s legendary gimmick as he tried to win the bout.

But Crews spoiled Grayson’s plans as he got the decisive hit to send Waller into the casket and close it to win the fight.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez - Weapons Wild match

Trashcans, sticks, steel chairs and even hairspray were a part of this fight as Jade started her attack on Perez with a skateboard before the aforementioned props came out.

Perez got hold of Jade’s stick and took it to her rival.

Jade countered and tried to get out of harms way and got outside the ring where Perez followed her and sent her resulting in some fighting on the ramp.

Once back in the ring Perez was able to deliver a finishing blow to Jade as she dropped her on a pile of chairs to stand tall on the night.

Ambulance Match - Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Damon came prepared for battle with a chair in his hand as the contestants traded early blows before Julius sprayed his rival with a fire extinguisher.

Julius then locked Kemp in a wheelchair and sent his crashing into the ring pole.

Damon came back strong to throw Julius in the ambulance after some aggressive use of crutches as his weapon but wasn’t able to lock the door.

Julius took his opening as he hit Kemp with a powerbomb and tossed him onto a stretcher and lock the door of the ambulance with Damon inside it.

NXT Women’s Championship match - Mandy Rose vs Alba Fyre

Mandy started with intent as she banged Fyre’s head into the announcer’s table after some initial fighting inside the ring.

Alba found her feet a while into the bout and started giving back as good as she got as she established the advantage.

Toxic attraction’s Dolin and Jayne took out the referee to render Fyre’s call for a count during an attempted pinfall on Mandy futile.

With the referee still down, the duo took shots at the challenger before Mandy got back to her feet and finished things off.

NXT Championship match -Bron Breakker vs Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh

The champion tried to take the fight early on to his challengers as began his onslaught. He was sent out of the ring shortly after and JD and Ilja came to blows inside the ring.

Bron got back to his feet and into the ring to deliver some nasty blows to Ilja before JD took his opportunity to get back into the game. He broke a near fall for Bron before getting into a battle with Bron. After some back-and-forth action Ilja and JD were left quarrelling outside as the later delivered a risky move to drop the former, but Bron hit the spear as soon JD walked back into the ring to pick up the win and retain his title.

