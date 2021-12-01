WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker Defeats Johnny Gargano to Earn Advantage For His Team in WarGames Match

The preliminary battle in the World Wrestling Entertainment’s NXT brand is over as different teams in the show prepare for the WarGames match. Tuesday night’s WWE NXT episode was a build-up towards their NXT WarGames event as wrestlers from the opposing side went up against each another to give their side an advantage before entering the steel cage. Several high profiled fights took place during NXT’s latest episode, but the show was headlined by the blockbuster encounter between Bron Breakker and Johnny Gargano in the WarGames Advantage Ladder match.

Here are the recap, highlights and results from the November 30 episode of WWE NXT:

>WarGames Advantage Ladder Match | Dakota Kai vs Kay Lee Ray: Dakota Kai defeated Kay Lee Ray in the first fight of the night to give her team an advantage heading into Sunday’s showdown. However, the drama unfolded before the start of the match as two women’s WarGames teams were seen having an altercation near the ringside.

>Andre Chase vs Cameron Grimes: Andre Chase went up against Cameron Grimes in the second battle of the night to teach the Technical Savage a lesson for insulting him in front of his students. He was also successful in his efforts for the most part of the fight until Grimes got a hold of Chase and finished him with a cave in.

>No. 1 Contenders’ Match | Legado del Fantasma vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner: The Legado del Fantasma were beaten at the hands of Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner during the No. 1 Contenders’ Match via pinfall.

>Joe Gacy Hosts the All-Inclusive Invitational: Joe Gacy won the first fight against a local competitor via pinfall after hitting him with a Doctor Bomb while his second battle with the local talent ended in a no contest.

>Solo Sikoa vs Edris Enofe: Not much was up for grab during Solo Sikoa and Edris Enofe fight but the two kept the fans entertained with their moves throughout their battle. In the end, Sikoa finished his opponent with a diving splash before pinning Edris on the mat for a win.

>Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta: In another high stake Tag Tame fight, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz via pinfall.

>WarGames Advantage Ladder | Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano: In the main event of the night, Breakker> won the fight against Gargano as he retrieved the briefcase using the ladder to give his side much needed boost before the summit clash.

