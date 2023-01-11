WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker Successfully Defends Championship Title

The latest segment of the WWE NXT came up with the New Year’s edition of the NXT New Year’s Evil. The brand new No. 1 contenders were decided on the show but the main focus remained on the prestigious NXT championship.

Defending champion Bron Breakker was up against Grayson Waller in the championship bout. In the women’s category, participants were involved in the battle royal. The winner of the fixture was stipulated to become the first No. 1 contender to new NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez. The first encounter of the latest WWE NXT edition featured Donovan Dijak and Tony D’Angelo. And the winner of the match was set to take part in a battle royal to emerge as the next challenger for NXT North American champion Wes Lee.

ALSO READ| Bill Goldberg: This WWE Wrestler Defeated Heavily-Built Opponents With Ease

Advertisement

Donovan Dijak vs Tony D’Angelo

Donovan Dijak looked confident enough throughout the bout to clinch a win and the 35-year-old did not disappoint. Dijak produced a Cyclone Kill to win by a pinfall.

Pretty Deadly vs. “The Rockers"

Pretty Deadly – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, defeated The Rockers, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. But their joy did not last long as Gallus came out to the ring and overpowered Pretty Deadly to become the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller

Bron Breakker did manage to retain the NXT Championship but Grayson Waller will consider himself quite unfortunate to miss out on the silverware. The ring rope had broken for the second time after Waller attempted to walk on it in order to pull off an elbow drop. And the mistimed effort caused Waller to fall to the floor and get counted out.

Charlie Dempsey vs Hank Walker

Hank Walker did showcase a spirited display in the fixture against Charlie Dempsey but that was certainly not enough to register a win. Dempsey managed to get the better of Walker after applying a submission.

Advertisement

Jinder Mahal vs Julius Creed

Julius Creed once again appeared to be in fine touch in the game and forced Jinder Mahal to do plenty of work. However, The Modern Day Maharaja kept all his weapons prepared to deal with Creed. Jinder came up with a big boot to Creed’s jaw and then a wild Khallas to secure a win.

20-Woman No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

Advertisement

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the final match of the night to secure a triple threat NXT Women’s Championship match at the NXT Vengeance Day.

Read all the Latest Sports News here