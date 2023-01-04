WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker Thrashes Grayson Waller ahead of New Years Evil Battle

The first WWE NXT edition of the new year kicked off with a video package recapping the best events of 2022. The latest episode featured WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker. Grayson Waller took a dig at Breakker. The NXT champion eventually got him in the ring on “The Grayson Waller Effect". Breakker also thrashed Waller ahead of their encounter at New Years Evil. Bitter rivals Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were also involved in a power-packed Extreme Resolution match on Tuesday.

Carmelo Hayes vs Apollo Crews

The opening encounter of the night was between Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews. Apollo seemed to be in good initially but Carmelo ultimately scripted a resounding comeback to win the battle. The A Champion produced a double-knee facebuster and a diving axe kick to register a victory.

Axiom vs Trick Williams

The game might have been short a one but it was nothing less than a thrilling contest. Axiom pulled off a mighty Golden Ratio to emerge victorious. However, the faceoff did not stop event after the official conclusion of the bout. Carmelo Hayes appeared in the scene and partnered with Williams to brutally attack Axiom.

Donovan Dijak vs Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo

Stacks survived an early scare after kicks out at 2 but it eventually went in vain as he had to suffer a defeat in the match. Donovan’s venomous Feast Your Eyes was enough to secure a triumph.

Alba Fyre vs Isla Dawn

The most exciting bout of the night probably took place when arch-rivals Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn locked horns. The pre-match brawl took a toll on Isla Dawn’s performance as she endured senton bomb and Gory Bomb through the table outside. Dawn failed to recover ultimately and conceded a defeat eventually.

Oro Mensah vs Javier Bernal

Javier Bernal appeared to dominate the match in the initial phase but Mensah secured a sensational comeback to win the contest. Mensah’s running spinning heel kick proved to be just enough to get the better of Bernal.

Drew Gulak vs Andre Chase

Gulak did not face much trouble in overpowering Andre Chase by submission.

Kofi Kingston vs Joe Gacy

Kofi Kingston pulled off a clinical performance to clinch his first win of the new year on Tuesday, Kingston produced Trouble in Paradise to claim his win by pinfall

