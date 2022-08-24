WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker to Clash Against Tyler Bate at NXT Worlds Collide

The astonishing episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that aired on August 23 witnessed the surge of NXT UK talent. Many of the upcoming stars appeared on the show, and talents from both brands clashed on the night.

The Gallus returned to create significant turbulence in the group’s NXT debut by attacking Diamond Mine. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey clashed in the NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Just one week after getting in the face of Bron Breakker, NXT UK champion Tyler Bate planned to demonstrate his talent against one of NXT’s biggest men, Von Wagner.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t See A Cinderella Happy Ending for Serena Williams’, Says Former Tennis Player

Advertisement

One of NXT’s most contentious feuds would come to an end this week as Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo squared off in a Light Out bout. Grayson Waller’s talk show “The Grayson Waller Effect" debuted with Apollo Crews as a guest.

Let’s go through all the results and highlights from an action-packed episode of NXT 2.0:

Opening Segment: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate agree to face off at NXT Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker summoned Tyler Bate to inquire about his arrival at NXT last week. After some fierce exchange of words, the NXT UK champion Tyler challenged the NXT champion Breakker to a unification title match at the NXT Worlds Collide.

NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Advertisement

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen challenged the Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey. The match was pretty dull and neither team came close to a finish before Pretty Deadly intervened. The champions were counted out as they were intricate in the brawl with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson backstage.

Apollo Crews spoil the debut of “The Grayson Waller Effect"

Advertisement

The debut of “The Grayson Waller Effect" began with Waller emphasizing that his talk show was all about him. He brought out Apollo Crews and blasted him until the former WWE intercontinental champion punched Waller in the face.

Despite their previous history, the two men insulted each other as if it were their first meeting. Crews held his own on the microphone, but not at the same level as his opponent.

Advertisement

1v1 Match: Javier Bernal vs Cameron Grimes

Javier Bernal walked down the alley with confidence and a grin on his face. But once the bell rang Bernal was completely outwrestled by his opponent Cameron Grimes. The match was pretty much one-sided and the former NXT North American champion defeated Big Body Bernal with his trademark ‘Cave-In’ move.

Advertisement

1v1 Match: Indi Hartwell vs Blair Davenport

Indi Hartwell summoned the NXT women’s champion, bringing out both Mandy Rose and Meiko Satomura. This was a well-strategized move to set up a triple threat unification match at the NXT Worlds Collide.

Indi waited for everyone to leave before deciding what to do next. Dexter Lumis then reappeared and took her away. Before being arrested again, he wrote her a note expressing his love for Indi.

Hartwell vs Blair Davenport was definitely not the best match of the night. After a pretty grueling affair, Hartwell was dispatched by Davenport with a brainbuster to secure the victory.

ALSO READ: England Women Midfielder Jill Scott Retires From Football

Tag Team Match: Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs the Dyad

Following the events of last week, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were unable to find their ideal mindset. While they fought valiantly, The Dyad dispatched them with a double-team lungblower.

Given the subsequent backstage action, this marked the end of Legado del Fantasma in NXT. The group should resurrect on Raw or SmackDown. Wilde and Del Toro had one more memorable sprint before leaving in classic fashion.

Main Event, Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton took an early lead, dominating Wendy Choo with arrogance. Choo, on the other hand, picked up a big win thanks to some clever use of unconventional weapons, capping it off with a Vader bomb.

This was an awkward version of a Lights Out match, with the lights dimmed so that it was difficult to see the entire action. The two women took advantage of their limited visibility, especially the opportunity to use any and all weapons to sell their rivalry.

Both women went above and beyond to make this feel special, and it was easily the strongest match of the night as a result of their efforts.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here