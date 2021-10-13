WWE NXT Results: Carmelo Hayes Crowned New North American Champion

Several high profiled wrestlers, including Isaiah ‘Swerve’Scott, played their last match in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT 2.0 on Tuesday night. Scott is set to move to the WWE’s SamckDown from the developmental brand alongside Hit Row post the Crown Jewel episode in Saudi Arabia later this month. However, before moving to another WWE brand, Scott had one last story to finish. On Tuesday night’s main event, Scott faced Santos Escobar for the North American championship title match as Legado del Fantasma looked on.

Other than the two back to back North American Championship match, several other high profile fights also took place on yesterday night’s WWE NXT episode.

Here is a look at the results and highlights from the big night.

>Joe Gacy vs Tommaso Ciampa: In the first fight of the night Tommaso Ciampa took on Joe Gacy. Prior to the start of this fight, Gacy claimed that he represents all the “snowflakes" in bettering NXT 2.0 and once the fight started he was brutally beaten by Ciampa. The match ended with Ciampa defeating Gacy via pinfall.

>Xyon Quinn vs Malik Blade: Xyon Quinn looked in control of the match from the start as he surprised Malik Blade with an early flurry. Quinn continued his brilliant form throughout the match and eventually won the contest via pinfall.

>Valentina Feroz vs Ivy Nile: Valentina Feroz lost to Ivy Nile via submission after getting hit with a backbreaker rack.

>Julius Creed vs Ikemen Jiro: Julius Creed won the battle against Ikemen Jiro via pinfall.

>Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland vs Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly: The duo of Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland lost their Tag Team match to Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly via pinfall. After an enthralling battle, Wagner finished the match by hitting Ridge Holland with a butterfly slam.

>Grayson Waller vs Duke Hudson: Grayson Waller was beaten by Duke Hudson via pinfall after getting hit by a side folding press.

>Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs Amari Miller and Sarray: The duo of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta won the match against Amari Miller and Sarray via pinfall.

>NXT North American Championship | Isaiah “Swerve" Scott (c) vs Santos Escobar: In the main event of the night Isaiah “Swerve" Scott defeated Santos Escobar via pinfall to retain his NXT North American Championship title. Moments after retaining his title, Scott was once again challenged for his trophy by Carmelo Hayes and this time he was not able to defend it and in the process lost his final battle as Hayes gets crowned new NXT North American champion.

