WWE NXT Results: Chance and Carter Retain Title, McDonagh Breaks Axiom's Knee

WWE NXT was back with an enthralling episode on Tuesday as the show dished out some colossal clashes on the night. NXT promised a momentous rematch of the Women’s Tag Team Championships as well as a bout between the NXT champion and his next challenger.

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark dominated the Women’s Tag Team Championships; Axiom faced JD McDonagh, Bron Breakker and Von Wagner joined The Grayson Waller Effect.

Catch all this and much more in the WWE NXT highlights from November 8:

Singles Match: Cameron Grimes vs Joe Gacy

Cameron Grimes battled against Joe Gacy in the opening bout of the night. Without the assistance of his allies, Grimes looked a bit meek while entering the ring. The two wrestlers brawled evenly before Ava Raine pushed Grimes off the apron, setting up Gacy for the winning handspring clothesline.

Singles Match: Elektra Lopez vs Sol Ruca

Elektra Lopez was in pursuit of a big win against Sol Ruca on Tuesday. In the opening stages, Ruca looked excellent landing some major blows. Lopez recovered as the match progressed and knocked her over the top rope. She sealed the deal with a vicious powerbomb and secured the pin. Indi Hartwell came out and assaulted Lopez after the bell rang, igniting a scuffle in the ring.

Singles Match: Andre Chase vs Charlie Dempsey

Andre Chase came out to the middle like a man on a mission. He absolutely dominated Charlie Dempsey, striking him with severe punches and dropkicks. The match was quite intriguing and it seemed like Chase would take the match by its scruff. But an inspiring comeback from Dempsey was the highlight of the match. He locked Chase to the mat with an arm trap submission, transitioning into a strong cross-face. Hudson was quick to throw in the towel for his mentor and Dempsey secured a big win via submission.

Singles Match: Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo takes on Hank Walker

Tony D’Angelo cheered Channing “Stacks" from the ringside. The match was quite in balance in the first half. Lorenzo then withstood a late flurry from Hank Walker. He poked Walker’s eye while the referee was distracted and then took the win after hitting a running knee drop.

Bron Breakker and Von Wagner join “The Grayson Waller Effect"

The host of “The Grayson Waller Effect" took antagonized the NXT champion Bron Breakker. But Breakker had his intentions clear and wanted to get his hands on Von Wagner. Breakker then took out Mr. Stone for trying to get involved as the two massive men stood face to face.

Singles Match: JD McDonagh vs Axiom

This one was a rather wild match. JD McDonagh twisted Axiom’s left knee till it sounded like it popped. McDonagh rammed the steel stairs into Axiom’s left knee. Axiom injured his right knee during a moonsault outdoors, offering McDonagh targets for his technical assault.

Despite Axiom’s reluctance to withdraw, the referee called a halt to the match. Following that, The Necessary Evil warned everyone on the roster, including Apollo Crews, to stand out of his way.

5-Minute Challenge Bout: Damon Kemp vs Brutus Creed

Brutus Creed assaulted Damon Kemp as he stepped out of the locker room. Kemp was shoved down steel stairs when Brutus knocked him off the apron and into the barrier. Ivy Nile was especially enthusiastic as she reveled in the fiasco.

Brutus got his hands on a steel chair and hit Kemp with it, causing a disqualification. It was all about Brutus getting his pound of flesh after everything Kemp had done to him. Kemp and the Creed Brothers may finally make a move on.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Lyons and Stark vs Chance and Carter

At every moment of this match, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter seemed like hot favourites. After a few grueling moments, Lyons snatched Chance when she was diving and placed her. Stark scored a near fall with a half-and-half suplex into a running stomp. However, the champs had the final laugh as they won with the neck breaker splash. Following that, Stark struck Lyons, knocking her out with a running knee. Chance and Carter retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

