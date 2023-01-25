The latest edition of WWE NXT primarily focused on the women’s segment as defending champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter took on Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca in the Tag Team Championship fixture. The fans also witnessed the rivalry between NXT champion Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker. NXT men’s locker room also got involved in their brawl but that could hardly do enough to deter the two superstars from clashing against each other. The NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat match at the much-awaited NXT Vengeance Day was also finalised on Tuesday. India Hartwell, on the other hand, renewed her rivalry with Tiffany Stratton in the latest edition of the WWE NXT.

Indi Hartwell vs Tiffany Stratton

Advertisement

Indi Hartwell started attacking Tiffany Stratton in the NXT women’s locker room even before the fight officially kicked off. Stratton ultimately managed to offer a comeback as she produced a moonsault for the pin to win.

Andre Chase vs JD McDonagh

Andre Chase did showcase a terrific performance in the second fight of the night but it was certainly not enough to emerge victorious. JD McDonagh won by pinfall with a power-packed Saito Suplex.

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs Kiana James and Fallon Henley

This game was expected to be a thrilling one but in reality that did not happen. The partnership between Kiana James and Fallon Henley proved to be a compact one after they got the better of Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

The Creed Brothers vs Drew Gulak and Hank Walker

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed looked a little dull in the initial phase of the bout but the Creed Brothers ultimately scripted a marvellous comeback to emerge victorious.

Elektra Lopez vs Wendy Choo

Advertisement

Elektra Lopez appeared to be quite confident throughout the encounter and thus the outcome of the game was not pretty surprising. Lopez pulled off a venomous punch for the pin to win.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca

The defending champions did not face much trouble in retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter slammed their famous double-team finisher to gain an upper hand. The move enabled Chance to cover Sol Ruca for the pin to win.

Read all the Latest Sports News here