WWE NXT Results: Mandy Rose Beats Roxanne Perez to Retain Women's Championship

In the aftermath of the WWE NXT Great American Bash, the Tuesday night edition of the WWE NXT 2.0 turned out to be an even larger spectacle due to a massive championship battle on the line. The July 12 episode was a culmination of high-octane drama and action-packed wrestling. The duo of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, prompting Perez to cash in her NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament contract and challenge Mandy Rose for the prestigious NXT Women’s Championship.

The top-drawer episode also included two debut matches where the Apollo crews dealt with Giovanni Vinci and Von Wagner took on Solo Sikoa. Elsewhere, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and The Creed Brothers were hunting for new gold rivals.

Catch all the results and highlights from WWE NXT’s exciting episode that aired on July 12:

Singles Match: Apollo Crews vs Giovanni Vinci

Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci put everything on the mat in a spectacular duel, as the two Superstars responded and one-upped each other. Vinci sent Crews sliding to the outer floor before slamming him against the ring barrier after a series of vicious chops.

Crews flipped the tables when he caught Vinci in midair with a devastating dropkick and followed it by a nasty clothesline. Xyon Quinn was present at ringside and prevented a clean win for Crews after striking him from behind. He then rolled Crews back in the ring and Vinci flattened Crews with a powerbomb to secure a tainted win.

JD McDonagh battered for making fun of Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes admitted to the WWE Universe that he failed and learnt a valuable lesson about doing things correctly. JD McDonagh interrupted the Richest Man in NXT and insulted him, but when things became physical; Grimes battered the NXT rookie and chased him away.

Singles Match: Kayden Carter vs Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley prepared to show off what she had learnt inside the Diamond Mine Dojo against Kayden Carter in front of Ivy Nile. Carter outmatched Paxley throughout the match but Paxley demonstrated her developing ring sense. Carter attempted to rally, but the newbie was able to hang on to Carter to steal a quick pinfall. Paxley’s win might mark the start of her serious run as a contender in the women’s division.

Singles Match: Sanga vs Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson sought to vent his rage on the Sanga after being subjected to a cannonball from towering Superstar at the NXT Great American Bash BBQ. Hudson dragged Sanga around the corner until he was caught with a big splash.

Hudson retaliated with a chop and DDT that took Sanga off his feet. Right when Hudson seemed dominating, Sanga put the heel away with a terrific chokeslam to earn the pinfall.

Singles Match: Solo Sikoa vs Von Wagner

The animosity between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner was on full display in tonight’s episode. “The Street Champion" ran up to confront Wagner with a strong wrist as he was making his way to the ring. The two fighters clawed their way through the ropes, staring each other down as the bell rang for the bout to begin officially.

Sikoa took control of the match with a power slam and springboard splash until Wagner reversed the tide with a huge elbow to the head. After a gruelling encounter, the two took the match outside the ring. Sikoa and Wagner continued to fight in the backstage area, battling their way out of the arena and onto the parking lot before Sofia Cromwell and NXT officials intervened. Mr Stone then threatened Sikoa before grabbing Wagner’s manager and throwing him into nearby garbage.

Singles Match: Lash Legend vs Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell attempted to halt Lash Legend’s trash talk once and for all in their singles match. As the match began, Hartwell was pounded onto the ring apron by the vocal Superstar, who then tossed her back into the ring.

Legend placed Hartwell on the top of the corner when Alba Fyre interrupted and disrupted Legend’s concentration. When Alba Fyre came above the ring to get Legend’s attention, Legend placed Hartwell on the top rope. Because of the diversion, Hartwell was able to knock Legend to the canvas and administer a ring-shaking spinebuster.

Legend tried for the pin when Hartwell missed an attempted flying elbow, but Hartwell managed to roll her over and secured a pinfall victory.

Tag Team: Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade dominated Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks" Lorenzo in the opening stages of their bout. “Stacks" then recovered and put an end to their dominance with a boot across Enofe’s chest. “The Don" and his right-hand man focused on Enofé, but he escaped and tagged in his partner Blade, who fired up to flatten “Stacks" with a devastating spinebuster.

Blade continued to roll until he saw D’Angelo launch Enofé into the steel steps, allowing “Stacks" to take advantage by dropping Blade face-first onto the turnbuckle and tagging in D’Angelo. “The Don" put the final nail in the coffin with his swinging suplex for the pinfall victory.

NXT Women’s Championship (Main Event): Roxanne Perez vs Mandy Rose

Roxanne Perez was seeking vengeance after being assaulted in the parking lot earlier in the evening. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose rushed to the ring to lament the situation. Rose offered Perez the opportunity to limp out of the ring as Perez had her back tapped up. But Perez was backed by one of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Cora Jade.

As the bell rang, Perez showed some fire, but Rose used her injuries to quickly stop Perez’s momentum. Rose continuously smashed Perez’s damaged ribs into the apron before delivering a spinebuster for securing a near fall.

The NXT Women’s Champion pounced on Perez until the rising star hit her with a top-rope crossbody splash. Perez put it all on the line, fighting through the pain, with a dive through the ropes to flatten Rose.

As Jade encouraged Perez to get Rose back into the ring, the WWE universe was stunned by what happened next. In an unimaginable turn of events, Jade smacked Perez with her Tag Team Title to leave her tag partner unconscious in the ring. Rose used the treachery to her advantage, levelling Perez with a running knee for the pinfall and retaining her championship.

