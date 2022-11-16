WWE NXT Results: Mandy Rose Retains Title, Bron Breakker Outwrestles Von Wagner

WWE NXT dished out a mesmerizing episode that was filled with high-octane action and some amazing wrestling theatrics. Two major championship matches were lined up for the November 15 episode of the gold brand.

Mandy Rose settled her feud with Alba Fyre while Bron Breakker clashed against the giant Von Wagner. Elsewhere on the show, Indi Hartwell hoped to keep her recent hot streak going when she took on Tatum Paxley. The match card was topped by some intense drama unfolding on the night.

The legendary Shawn Michaels was on the show and made a massive announcement for the new NXT Deadline. Booker T helped facilitate the contract signing for Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes’ rematch for the NXT North American Championship.

Let’s jump straight into the highlights from the enthralling Tuesday Night episode of WWE NXT:

NXT Title Match: Champion Bron Breakker takes on Von Wagner

NXT champion Bron Breakker and his contender Von Wagner opened the episode as they finally met inside the ring with the title on the line. Wagner dominated early and took advantage of Mr. Stone’s distraction. The rivals took turns showing off their athleticism, but it was the colossal Wagner who choke-slammed the champion onto the steel steps. Wagner hoisted the champion into the air and it seemed like we got a new champion, but Breakker countered with a ferocious spear and retained his title in a hard-fought encounter.

Zoey Stark addresses WWE universe

Zoey Stark addressed the NXT Universe after turning her back on former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons, putting the NXT women’s division on notice. Stark stated that she is tired of bearing the brunt of a tag team, sick of sacrificing for others, and is now prepared to go after any competitor who stands in her way.

Tag Team Action: Indus Sher vs Jake Fingado and George Cannon

Sanga and Veer of the Indus Sher annihilated Cannon and Fingado, tossing them around and clobbering them inside the ring. Following a dominant display, Veer connected the diving elbow on Cannon and secured a win by pinfall. The Indian giants then called out the Creed Brothers for a fight.

Clash of the titans: Apollo Crews vs JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh and Apollo Crews had their sights set on the massive title in NXT, and they’re working together to get it. McDonagh, who had just injured Axiom the week before, jumped on Crews and took advantage right away. Crews started growing impatient as the match progressed and dumped McDonagh outside the ring, slamming his spine first onto the announce table.

McDonagh recovered and the two stars traded blows and near-fall attempts for the next few minutes. In the final moment, McDonagh’s top rope attempt was countered by Crews and he seized the opportunity with a pop-up slam to secure the win.

Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee put pen to paper

Booker T maintained order during the contract signing and kept Wes Lee, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams in check. Even after the contract was signed, Booker T ordered that no action would be taken until the following week and the wrestlers should respect his decision or else they will have to bear the consequences.

Tag Team Action: The Dyad vs Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

The Dyad are becoming increasingly dangerous, as evidenced by their use of Schism’s full power. Despite Briggs and Jensen’s barrage of attacks, The Dyad prevailed thanks to ringside assistance from Ava Raine and Kiana James distracting both Fallon Henley and Jensen. Briggs was left helpless in the ring with both members of The Dyad and succumbed to their tandem offense. He took a vicious double lung-blower from the furious Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, which got The Dyad another tremendous win.

Shawn Michaels Announces Survivor Challenge event

The veteran WWE superstar Shawn Michaels announced that NXT Deadline would include a new match in which five men and women would compete in separate Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The person who scores the most falls in 25 minutes and wins. This announcement has absolutely raised the bar of the event to a new level and the fans will now be eager to how it unfolds later this year.

Singles Match: Indie Hartwell vs Tatum Paxley

Indie Hartwell used her newfound viciousness against Tatum Paxley to re-establish herself as an NXT Women’s Championship contender. After an eerie power surge, Hartwell battered Paxley and never gave her the opportunity to fight back. She eventually ripped off Paxley’s mask that was protecting her broken nose and tossed it to Ivy Nile at ringside. The ruthless Hartwell then delivered her special rolling drop and claimed victory.

Last Woman Standing Match: NXT Women’s Championship on the line

Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre were involved in fights, matches, and blindside barrages across the previous episodes of NXT. But this time the feud was going to end as NXT Women’s Championship was on the line in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Fyre targeted Rose’s leg from the start, leaving her noticeably hobbled. The two immediately began bludgeoning each other. Rose nearly won after Fyre was dumped onto the steel steps after a battle on the outside. Isla Dawn appeared out of nowhere, with Rose seemingly down for the count after some back-and-forth. The “modern-day witch" spit venom and flung Fyre off the top of a ladder and through the announce table to win and retained her title after a high octane Last woman standing clash.

