WWE NXT Results: Toxic Attraction Beat Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in 6-woman Tag Team Match

The biggest attraction on Tuesday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT 2.0 was the six-woman Tag Team match between Toxic Attraction and Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter. It seems the Toxic Attraction are gaining popularity in the WWE universe and along with that, the target on their back is also increasing. In another big Tag Team match, the viewers saw Kushida and Ikemen Jiro taking on Julius and Brutus Creed. Kay Lee Ray wanted a chance to batter Raquel Gonzalez but she was passed. And, to avenge her humiliation, she has now decided to destroy everyone. Joe Gacy and his dangerous partner Harland were challenged by Boa.

>Here are the highlights, recap and results from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT:

>Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Toxic Attraction: The Toxic Attraction trio of Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Mandy Rose battled against Shirai, Catanzaro, and Carter in the first match of the night. The fight started at a slow pace but as it progressed, it gained momentum and action. After a heavy battle Toxic Attraction defeated Shirai, Catanzaro and Carter via pinfall.

>Kay Lee Ray vs Sarray: Sarray dominated Kay Lee Ray for a long time and almost forced her into submission. But Ray fought back and eventually defeated The Warrior of the Sun via pinfall.

>Joe Gacy vs Boa: Gacy has made a name for himself in NXT 2.0 with his safe-space rhetoric. However, on Tuesday, he proved his wrestling prowess to his followers by defeating Boa via disqualification.

>The Creed Brothers vs Jacket Time: In the fourth battle of the night, the Jacket Time were defeated by the Creed Brothers via pinfall.

>Cameron Grimes vs Ru Feng: Cameron Grimes was also seen in action on Tuesday night as he got the better of Ru Feng.

>LA Knight vs Solo Sikoa vs Grayson Waller: In the only triple threat match of the night La Knight, Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller faced each other in an entertaining battle. After a chaotic match, Sikoa defeated both Knight and Waller via pinfall.

>Elektra Lopez vs Erica Yan: Elektra Lopez was once again at her best as she defeated Erica Yan via pinfall.

>Carmelo Hayes vs Pete Dunne: In one of the most enthralling fights in the NXT 2.0 brand, Carmelo Hayes wrestled against Pete Dunne. The two talented wrestlers were at each other’s throats throughout the match but in the end, Hayes was beaten by Dunne via pinfall.

