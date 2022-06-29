WWE NXT Results, Winners and Highlights from June 28: Bron Breakker Injured; Vinci Beats Ikemen Jiro

The latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was filled with high-octane action as it promised to set the groundwork for the NXT Great American Bash. The episode had a mouth-watering match-card featuring some of the much-anticipated bouts from the previous episodes.

Bron Breakker taking on Cameron Grimes was the only match previously announced for the night. As the episode progressed Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez sought to dethrone Mandy Rose’s Toxic Attraction, but first, they had to overcome NXT’s longest-running tag team, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Xyon Quinn would fight Sanga, while Giovanni Vinci hoped to demonstrate the influence of his technique against Ikemen Jiro. Indi Hartwell would also like to keep gaining ground on Kiana James.

Advertisement

Here are all the results and highlights from an action-packed episode of WWE NXT:

No. 1 Contender Tag Team Match: Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

The episode began with an amazing opener, driven by four talented women taking on each other to become the number one contender for the NXT Tag Team Championship. As the match started, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter appeared to have the upper hand, but Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez refused to give up. Perez was saved from an elevated 450 splash by Jade, allowing her to land a vicious Pop Rox and pin Jade for the win.

Giovanni Vinci vs Ikemen Jiro

Ikemen Jiro had little chance against Giovanni Vinci, who annihilated him in their one-on-one encounter in NXT. Jiro tried to get some moves in early, but Vinci knocked him down and dominated pretty much the entire match. Vinci landed a springboard tornado on Jiro after a suplex and some pretty thunderous chops. He then took the win after hitting Jiro with a ferocious powerbomb.

Pretty Deadly brawl against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs stepped out with the NXT UK Tag Team Championships that they recently won. Pretty Deadly spoiled their celebration and called them “American trash" for disgracing the championship titles. This resulted in a brawl in which the champs stood tall and threw the former champions out of the ring.

Advertisement

Indi Hartwell vs Kiana James

Indi Hartwell had the upper hand on Kiana James when they went against each other on Tuesday night. Hartwell dominated most of the match and connected some big kicks and punches to push James to the ropes. But in a crucial phase of the match, she missed a diving elbow at the wrong time. This allowed James to stack her up and get her feet on the ropes, allowing her to grab a three count for the win.

Six-man Tag team Match: Diamond Mine vs Joe Gacy and the Dyad

Advertisement

In an enthralling fixture, Diamond Mine took on Joe Gacy and the Dyad. After some grueling back and forth action, Brutus Creed found himself separated by The Dyad. Julius Creed finally received the hot tag to take control. Strong forced the blind tag and then argued with his Creed Brothers, which led to Dyad winning with a raised impact DDT. After the fight, the Creed Brothers and Strong got into an argument. Strong challenged Julius and Brutus to a match next week against him and Damon Kemp.

Sanga vs Xyon Quinn

Advertisement

Xyon Quinn assaulted Sanga on the ramp as he was making his entrance. The pair entered the ring, and the match began shortly after. Sanga gained the upper hand in the bout and was tossing Quinn around the ring with easy ease. Quinn tried to counter and attempted a headlock which the overpowered wrestler broke and pushed Quinn into the corner. Sanga then secured his win with a deadly chokeslam and an easy pinfall.

Nikkita Lyons vs Mandy Rose

Advertisement

Nikkita Lyons took on Mandy Rose in an extremely intense bout. Rose had an early edge due to Dolin’s persistent distractions at ringside. Lyons took control and threw Rose into the turnbuckles before a massive splash. Rose was pulled outside the ring by Dolin and Jayne to prevent an easy win for Lyons. Dolin and Jayne assaulted Lyons in the ring, while Roxanne and Cora entered to level the battle. Jade, Perez, and Lyons knocked Toxic Attraction out of the ring. Lyons won the match as Rose was disqualified.

Cameron Grimes accuses Bron Breakker before Great American Bash

Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes followed, with Grimes accusing the champ of using shortcuts. Breakker retaliated, but Grimes warned him that while he was stronger and quicker, he lacked the heart and experience to become a champion. After a heated verbal spat, Grimes assaulted the NXT champion and slammed him into the turnbuckle, shattering the top rope with Breakker’s shoulder.

Breakker seemed to have injured his shoulder as the officials and doctors rushed to aid the champ. Before the episode concluded, Grimes informed the champion that he might not be able to beat him at his 100 percent, but then he won’t be at 100 percent next week for the Great American Bash.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.