WWE NXT Results: Zoey Stark Wins 20-Women Battle Royal; Secures No.1 Contender Spot

WWE NXT 2.0 enthralled the fans with an absolute cracker of an episode on Tuesday, July 19. The action-packed episode featured a 20 Woman Battle Royal for the No. 1 contender spot to go against the WWE NXT Women’s champion. The massive match included the likes of Alba Fyre, Tiffany Stratton, Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, Ivy Nile, and Elektra Lopez.

Elsewhere, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defended their title in an intense battle with former Tag Team champions Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. After losing his title, Cameron Grimes clashed against JD McDonagh to earn a shot against NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Here are all the highlights from an action-packed episode from WWE NXT:

Singles Match: Cameron Grimes vs JD McDonagh

In a gruelling battle, Grimes dominated in the early stages of the match. The heel even had the opportunity to grab an early win which he missed out. His run confident ended as the cumulative impact of McDonagh’s onslaught proved too much. McDonagh landed a vicious spear and then trapped the leg of Cameron Grimes in the ropes to blast him with a snap-back suplex to secure an easy victory.

Cora Jade dumps her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title

Cora Jade proclaimed herself as NXT’s legitimate breakout Superstar and despised the focus on her Tag Team partner Roxanne Perez. Before tossing her NXT Women’s Tag Team title, she referred to it as a “reminder of a failure." Jade had earlier turned her back on Perez in the previous edition of NXT which has created a stir in the relationship between the tag team partners.

Singles Match: Damon Kemp vs Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong dominated Damon Kemp with his experienced instincts. Tony D’Angelo appeared on Titantron to highlight his team defeating Diamond Mine. After a back and forth match, Strong took down Kemp with a ferocious high knee to secure an easy pinfall victory.

NXT UK Tag Team Title: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs Pretty Deadly

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of the Pretty Deadly challenged the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The match was intense from the get-go as the two teams did not back out from thrashing each other. In the closing stages of the match, Fallon Henley interrupted Pretty Deadly, setting up the champions to hit a High-Low to secure a tainted victory.

Singles Match: Dante Chen vs Axiom

Axiom made his NXT debut in the episode taking on Dante Chen. With the two high flyers in action, there were a lot of leaps and jumps involved in the fast-paced match. In the second half of the match, Dante Chen was sent tumbling outside the ring by Axiom. He then smashed Chen with a jumping double spin kick to secure the victory on debut.

No.1 Contender match: 20 women Battle Royal

In a perfect main event setup, 20 women battled it out for a title shot at NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Like most Battle Royals the match was messy as there were fights going on in every corner of the ring. Amari was the first to be eliminated by Tatum Paxley and Ivy. Stratton eliminated James and Lyons out of nowhere. Nikkita Lyons was dramatically eliminated by Tiffany Stratton. Zoey Stark defeated Stratton then dodged Cora Jade’s sneak strike to defeat her and win the No.1 contender spot for the NXT Women’s title.

