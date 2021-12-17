WWE NXT UK Results: A-Kid and Frazer vie for NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contenders’ slot

The latest episode of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK featured a high-stakes NXT UK Heritage Cup Rules fight which pitted Nathan Frazer against A-Kid. Meanwhile, Moustache Mountain who defeated Pretty Deadly to be crowned as the NXT UK Tag Team Champion, that also saw Tyler Bate become the first-ever Triple Crown Champion of the brand. The tensions between Die Familie and Gallus culminated into another slugfest as Joe Coffey and Charlie Dempsey exchanged rivalries on Thursday night and much more.

Here are the results from the December 16 episode of WWE NXT UK:

>Charlie Dempsey vs Joe Coffey: The ongoing family feud resulted in Dempsey taking home the victory after he applied a Dragon Sleeper. The fight also resulted in a referee stoppage and leaving the Gallus boys in a state of horror.

>Kenny Williams vs Danny Jones: In the second fight of the show, Kenny Williams defeated Danny Jones by connecting Two Bad Lucks to pick-up a win.

>NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender’s Match - >A-Kid vs Nathan Frazer: Both Nathan Frazer and former NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid were well-matched in this No. 1 Contender’s match. The two enthralled the NXT UK Universe in a gruelling five-setter to book a slot in No. 1 Contender to NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar.

The first round ended in a draw, but Frazer showed his strength to earn a 1-0 lead by pinning A-Kid down for a three count in Round two. The apparent sense of desperation saw the third also resulting in a stalemate, while the following fourth saw A-Kid finally levelling the scores 1-1 by clobbering his foe with a jumping superkick.

In the decisive final round, A-Kid ensnared Frazer in a painful submission hold and made the opponent verbally submit to The Omoplata. He will now go on to face Dar for the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

