WWE NXT UK Results: Meiko Satomura Faces Jinny in Women's Championship Match

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT United Kingdom (UK) champion Meiko Satomura took on Jinny in the main event on Thursday night for the Women’s Championship title. In another entertaining battle, the viewers witnessed Rampage Brown fight Flash Morgan Webster. NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov once again took the centre stage. However, this time, he was not facing an opponent but rather addressing the followers of the show. Angel Haze was seen slugging it out with Isla Dawn.

>Here are the highlights and results from Thursday night, November 4, WWE NXT UK:

>Rampage Brown vs Flash Morgan Webster:Thursday night’s episode started with Flash Morgan Webster facing Rampage Brown inside the ring for a fight. The duel started with both Rampage and Flash locked up. Rampage made the first move by backing Flash near the rope for a clean break before shoving him backwards and eventually throwing him across the ring. After getting thrown outside, Flash tried to regroup and get past Rampage but was not able to do so as he was finally beaten via pinfall.

>Isla Dawn vs Angel Hayze: In the second fight of the show, Isla Dawn was defeated by Angel Hayze via pinfall.

>NXT UK Women’s Championship Match | Meiko Satomura (c) vs Jinny:The fight between Jinny and Meiko Satomura for the Women’s Championship started with the reigning champion getting cornered by her opponent. Meiko was quick to return the favour to Jinny by kicking her in the leg and cornering her to ropes. The two tried to control each other by using the wristlock technique but both the women were too smart to fall for that trap. Eventually, the wrist lock was broken and Jinny was seen going down via headlock. But Jinny was able to get out of it by using head scission. Throughout the fight, the two were seen trying to outclass each other by using different methods. However, in the end, the champion proved to be too much for Jinny as he lost the battle via pinfall.

