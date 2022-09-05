WWE NXT Worlds Collide: Bron Breakker Beats Tyler Bate to be Crowned Undisputed Champion

On Sunday afternoon, WWE NXT premiered its brand new live event, the Worlds Collide. An enthralling show pitted the neon brand against the cosmic talents of NXT UK and the WWE main roster while unifying several championships.

In the main event of the show, NXT champion Bron Breakker clashed against NXT UK champion Tyler Bate in a fascinating battle between the kings of the two worlds. The show had several other matchups that integrated two proud brands into one and assured WWE’s future remained bright.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Here are all the highlights from the sensational NXT Worlds Collide show on September 4:

NXT North America Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Ricochet

With an opening match pitting North American Champion Carmelo Hayes against Ricochet, NXT wasted no time in setting the bar extremely high for the rest of the wrestling world to strive and surpass on Sunday.

The haughty champion and his high-flying challenger put on a very physical, high-energy athletic exhibition. Hayes and Ricochet delivered innovative, one-of-a-kind moves that increased the match’s ferocity.

In the end, Ricochet’s assault on a fiddling Trick Williams gave Hayes the short reprieve he needed to roll out of the way of a Shooting Star Press. Hayes grabbed Ricochet with a little package for the win and successful championship retention.

Unified NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Fatal 4-way

In a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match, NXT Tag Team champions The Creed Brothers, NXT UK Tag Team champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Pretty Deadly, and Gallus competed for the opportunity to come out of the Capitol Wrestling Center as NXT’s undisputed tag team champions.

Advertisement

With Briggs, Jensen, and Gallus eliminated, the NXT tag team championship was decided by Julius and Brutus Creed against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Julius dominated the action, displaying his athletic abilities and rag-dolling Pretty Deadly about the squared circle.

However, an unbelievable betrayal by Diamond Mine partner Damon Kemp ended the Creeds’ tenure as champions. After Kemp pinned Julius, Prince got the pinfall victory, crowning Pretty Deadly as the NXT Undisputed Tag Team champions.

Advertisement

NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships Match: Triple Threat Action

Veteran Mandy Rose entered the event as the NXT Women’s champion with the longest reign since 2018. To retain her gold and also secure the NXT UK title, she had to defeat the intimidating Blair Davenport and the legendary Meiko Satomura in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match.

Rose made history in a gritty, hard-fought battle in which she held her own against two excellent professional wrestlers and never looked out of place. The champion attempted a rushing knee late in the bout, but Davenport ducked it and earned a rollup.

Advertisement

Satomura then took control and looked to be on her way to victory. But it had to be Rose’s day as she stunned Davenport with a Kiss From a Rose, and secured the pinfall victory. She retained her title and also unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. walked into the ring and challenged the NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The champions were quick to respond and the match was underway in no time.

Advertisement

Doudrop and Nikki appeared to be the far superior team for the entirety of the match, dominating the excruciating battle. Late in the contest, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane made an appearance, attracting the attention of A.S.H., who fended them off but could not prevent Chance and Carter from defeating Doudrop to win the match and retain their belts.

Main Event; NXT Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

In the night’s main event, Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate attempted to defend their brands in a historic unification match between the NXT and NXT UK Championships.

The crowd was ecstatic, especially for the Brit, who walked into the arena to a standing ovation after a little montage was played on the history of his triumph. The main event as expected had high drama, with multiple near-falls and false finishes that had spectators feeling they were about to see history, only for their stubborn and double-tough opponent to fight back into the contest.

Late in the match, it looked that Bate was on his way to becoming the first NXT UK representative to win on this show. Breakker’s famous press slam was turned into a powerslam, and he was rocked with a strong right hand. An unfortunate ricochet off the ropes placed Bate on the receiving end of a nasty spear from Breakker.

Bron Breakker retained his title and was also crowned as the undisputed NXT championship on the mega event of WWE NXT Worlds Collide.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here