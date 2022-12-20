Home » News » Sports » WWE RAW Full Results: Kevin Owens And Seth Rollins Beat The Undisputed Tag Team Champions

WWE RAW Full Results: Kevin Owens And Seth Rollins Beat The Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Here are the full results from WWE's Monday night RAW held on December 19

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 14:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Kevin Owens hit Jimmy with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. (Pic Credit: WWE)
Kevin Owens hit Jimmy with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. (Pic Credit: WWE)

Monday Night RAW marked the return of Bronson Reed but Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins ultimately managed to steal the limelight after the duo managed to defeat The Bloodline. The show got underway with Roman Reigns sharing a savage message for Owens. The undisputed universal champion took a sly dig at Owens for choosing John Cena as a tag team partner.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) vs The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

The Street Profits defeated The Judgment Day early on Monday Night Raw. Akira Tozawa distracted Dominik Mysterio at ringside, which allowed Montez Ford to roll up Finn Balor for the pin to clinch a victory.

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley vs Akira Tozawa

RELATED NEWS

 

Rhea Ripley had previously challenged Akira Tozawa to a battle and the decision ultimately paid off. Ripley got the better of Tozawa after landing a powerful Riptide.

The O.C. vs Alpha Academy

The O.C. defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall after Chad Gable endured a lethal Magic Killer in the contest.

From Djokovic Deportation to Messi Magic: The Top 10 Events of 2022

Advertisement

The Miz vs Dexter Lumis

The Miz did manage to defeat Dexter Lumis in a thrilling “winner-take-all" ladder match but the former WWE champion actually needed external help to secure the win. The game witnessed the return of former NXT North American champion- Bronson Reed. The released WWE star was back again in the ring after a hiatus of 16 months. Reed made his surprise return on Monday and attacked Lumis all of a sudden. Later, Reed helped The Miz in climbing the ladder and grabbing the money to register a vital win.

Bayley vs Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch had to face two opponents during her Monday Night RAW battle. Lynch was up against Bayley but the Irish wrestler was distracted by Damage CTRL on several occasions throughout the competition. The distraction finally paid off as Bayley produced a Rose Plant to seal her win.

Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles

Sami Zayn overpowered AJ Styles on Monday via pinfall with a venomous Blue Thunder Bomb.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs The Usos

Roman Reigns tried a lot to thwart Kevin Owens but the Canadian along with Seth Rollins somehow managed to break through and record a victory on Monday. Owens hit Jimmy with a Pop-Up Powerbomb and succeeded to defeat the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions via a pinfall.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: December 20, 2022, 14:51 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 14:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures