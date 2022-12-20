WWE RAW Full Results: Kevin Owens And Seth Rollins Beat The Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Monday Night RAW marked the return of Bronson Reed but Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins ultimately managed to steal the limelight after the duo managed to defeat The Bloodline. The show got underway with Roman Reigns sharing a savage message for Owens. The undisputed universal champion took a sly dig at Owens for choosing John Cena as a tag team partner.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) vs The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

The Street Profits defeated The Judgment Day early on Monday Night Raw. Akira Tozawa distracted Dominik Mysterio at ringside, which allowed Montez Ford to roll up Finn Balor for the pin to clinch a victory.

Rhea Ripley vs Akira Tozawa

Rhea Ripley had previously challenged Akira Tozawa to a battle and the decision ultimately paid off. Ripley got the better of Tozawa after landing a powerful Riptide.

The O.C. vs Alpha Academy

The O.C. defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall after Chad Gable endured a lethal Magic Killer in the contest.

The Miz vs Dexter Lumis

The Miz did manage to defeat Dexter Lumis in a thrilling “winner-take-all" ladder match but the former WWE champion actually needed external help to secure the win. The game witnessed the return of former NXT North American champion- Bronson Reed. The released WWE star was back again in the ring after a hiatus of 16 months. Reed made his surprise return on Monday and attacked Lumis all of a sudden. Later, Reed helped The Miz in climbing the ladder and grabbing the money to register a vital win.

Bayley vs Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch had to face two opponents during her Monday Night RAW battle. Lynch was up against Bayley but the Irish wrestler was distracted by Damage CTRL on several occasions throughout the competition. The distraction finally paid off as Bayley produced a Rose Plant to seal her win.

Also Read: Argentina Lauds United Footballers in Divided Crisis-riven Country

Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles

Sami Zayn overpowered AJ Styles on Monday via pinfall with a venomous Blue Thunder Bomb.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs The Usos

Roman Reigns tried a lot to thwart Kevin Owens but the Canadian along with Seth Rollins somehow managed to break through and record a victory on Monday. Owens hit Jimmy with a Pop-Up Powerbomb and succeeded to defeat the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions via a pinfall.

