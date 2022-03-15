WWE Raw March 14 Results: Kevin Owens Pips Seth Rollins to Keep WrestleMania Spot, Bianca Belair Suffers Big Setback

WWE Monday Night Raw witnessed “best friends" – Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens facing off for a spot in “Stone Cold" Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 38 talk show segment. Rollins attempted to steal Owens’ idea, resulting in a Raw main event with hosting duties on the line. Elsewhere, Finn Balor and Damian Priest met for a rematch, Omos squashed a fellow giant. Bianca Belair fought Doudrop in preparation to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and much more.

Monday night’s episode opened with a memorial graphic for Hall of Famer Scott Hall, before Kevin Owens came out to start the show. He addressed “Stone Cold" Steve Austin’s acceptance of the challenge to appear on “The KO Show" during WrestleMania and vowing to humiliate him. Seth Rollins made an entrance and said he too should host his own talk show and have Austin as his guest. Owens shot the idea down, leading to the match.

Here’s a recap of events at WWE Raw, March 14:

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor: Austin Theory who was on commentary for the match, drew enough of Balor’s attention, allowing Priest to win by pinfall with Reckoning. Post-match, Theory hit Balor with an ATL, before taking some selfies.

Omos vs Commander Azeez: Omos defeated fellow giant, Commander Azeez with a chokebomb for a quick win. After the match, he pulled Apollo Crews into the ring and hit a chokeslam.

Liv Morgan vs Queen Zelina: In the first women’s match of the night, Morgan defeated Carmella by hitting the Oblivion off the distraction from Corey Graves to pick up the win.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander): The Mysterios got the win in this fast-paced match after Dominik hit Cedric with a frog splash for a three count.

In another highlight, Edge cut a promo on WrestleMania challenger AJ Styles. He said that the fans didn’t matter to him anymore and was only focused on beating Styles by becoming omnipotent.

Bianca Belair vs Doudrop: Belair used her speed and agility to gain the advantage before hitting a K.O.D for a pinfall victory. Post-match, Becky Lynch came out of nowhere and wiped Belair out by throwing her into the ring steps. She continued the onslaught before putting a steel chair around her neck and ramming her into the ring post before leaving. Following the vicious attack, the company provided a medical update on Belair after the show and said she suffered trauma to the throat and her condition is being evaluated.

Montez Ford vs Riddle: Randy Orton and Riddle’s celebration for regaining the Raw tag titles last week was interrupted by The Street Profits demanding a title match at WrestleMania. Orton shot down the idea, leading Riddle to take on Ford in a singles match. The two got good lockups and takedowns and just when Riddle was about to gain an advantage, the Alpha Academy attacked all members of RK-Bro and the Profits, as the match ended in no contest.

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins: The main event of the show saw high-level action from the two superstars. Both scored quite a few near falls before Owens was able to hit a stunner to pick up the win and secure his spot as Austin’s host at WrestleMania.

