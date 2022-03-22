WWE Raw March 21 Results: Seth Rollins Fails to Secure WrestleMania Spot Again, Austin Theory Takes on Finn Balor

Monday night’s Raw episode continued to showcase fights that will make up the WrestleMania 38 card. Becky Lynch cut a promo to talk about her brutal attack against Bianca Belair from last week’s show, while AJ Styles addressed his feud with Edge. Seth Rollins interrupted Styles’ promo and suggested “The Phenomenal One" sit WrestleMania out and allow him to face Edge instead. WWE officials then made the main event official, however, Rollins failed again on Monday night, losing a match to Styles with a spot opposite Edge at WrestleMania on the line.

Elsewhere on the show, Austin Theory and Finn Balor continued their rivalry and RK-Bro faced Alpha Academy with the Raw tag titles on the line at WrestleMania, however, The Street Profits interrupted the celebrations. “Stone Cold" Steve Austin’s music hit to open the show but it was Kevin Owens in a bald cap to sell the look. Owens cut a promo before Austin’s music hit again, he pretended to be scared, but only to reveal it was just another ruse. He even stunned a member of the ring crew before the segment ended.

Here’s a recap of results from March 21 episode of WWE Raw:

The Mysterios vs Dirty Dawgs: The Mysterios continued their dominance as Dominik Mysterio hit Roode with a frog splash for a pinfall victory. Post-match The Miz attacked Rey Mysterio and ripped off his mask before running backstage.

Omos vs Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez: After regaining his composure, Omos quickly knocked down Crews with a chokebomb, before he pinned both men with an impressive body slam for a pinfall victory.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Riley and Liv Morgan: In the women’s segment Baszler scored the win for her team when she pinned Morgan with a Hart Attack. After the match, women’s tag champions Queen Zelina and Carmella had a quick confrontation before they attacked both teams.

Austin Theory vs Finn Balor: Pat McAfee’s repeated distractions allowed Balor to roll-up Theory for a pinfall victory.

RK-Bro vs Alpha Academy: Otis and Gable controlled the early minutes of the match, but once Riddle got the hot-tag he hit Chad Gable with Bro Derek for a three-count. After the match, Otis took out both members of RK-Bro before the Street Profits ran in and took out both members of Alpha Academy. The duo then turned on Riddle, taking him out too as Randy Orton was still down at ringside.

Reggie and Dana Brooke vs Akira Tozawa and Tamina: Brooke and Reggie ended up winning the tornado-style tag match in less than a minute with a roll-up.

AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins: Despite opportunities to steal a spot on the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event on both of the past two episodes, Seth Rollins failed again on Monday night. After some big moves, Styles prepared to hit the Phenomenal Forearm before Edge came out and hit him with a steel chair to cause a disqualification.

