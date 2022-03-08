WWE Raw March 7 Results: Three Teams Vie for Raw Tag Team Championship, Edge Explains Attack on AJ Styles

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw continued to build up for WrestleMania 38.

There was a lot riding on the RAW tag team championship fight, as reigning tag team champions Chad Gable and Otis put the belts on the line in a triple threat match against RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Not only the titles were up for grabs in this match but an assured spot on the WrestleMania too.

Elsewhere on the show, Austin Theory and Finn Balor continued their rivalry, while Edge and Logan Paul showed up to hype their upcoming WrestleMania matches and much more.

Here’s a recap of events at WWE Raw, March 7:

RAW Tag Team Championship – Alpha Academy vs RK-Bro vs Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins: Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) left the night as two-time RAW Tag Team champions as they defeated both Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a thrilling triple threat tag team match. In the final moments of the match, Orton caught Chad Gable with an RKO mid-moonsault but was quickly tossed out of the ring by Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens hit Gable with a stunner and stomp combination, but Riddle tossed Rollins out from the ring and quickly covered Gable to regain the titles.

24/7 Championship - Dana Brooke (C) vs Tamina: After a short exchange, the champion reversed a Boston crab into a roll-up to score the win and retain her title.

The Miz and Logan Paul hosted special guest Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler in a hometown celebration affair. When Lawler asked the duo what they thought of their hometown ever hosting a WrestleMania event, a fired up Paul was gung-ho about it. While the Miz shot down the idea saying good things only come when you leave Cleveland before they left the ring.

Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs The Miz (w/Logan Paul), Dirty Dawgs vs: Breakker and Ciampa were able to score the win, when Breakker hit Ziggler with a press powerslam for a pinfall victory.

Omos vs Apollo Crews: Omos seemed distracted by Commander Azeez before the fight, but he managed to defeat Crews in a couple of minutes with a chokebomb for a three count.

In another highlight segment Edge explained he brutally attacked AJ Styles last week, to remind him what he’ll be up against at WrestleMania. He also mentioned that he feels more in control than ever before and has returned to the top of the mountain before ending his brief promo piece.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs Carmella and Queen Zelina: Ripley found herself a new tag team partner in Morgan, as the implication was if they won this non-title match, they could earn a shot at Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. The new pair got the win when a riptide from Ripley downed Zelina, while Carmella got distracted while talking to Corey Graves at ringside.

Austin Theory vs Finn Balor: The main event of the night saw Balor defeat Theory via disqualification, as Damian Priest ran interference. After the match Damian continued his attack despite the disqualification, while Theory took a bunch of selfies with the fallen Balor.

