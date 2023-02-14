WWE Raw: Match Results And Highlights From Go-Home Episode

The latest edition of WWE Raw was the go-home episode ahead of the electrifying Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Last night’s segment of the WWE Raw featured a Sami Zayn promo. Moreover, the contract signing of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for WWE Elimination Chamber took place last night. Besides, there was an action-packed RAW vs SmackDown six-woman match and a special edition of MizTV with Seth Rollins as well.

RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair took part in a bout in the main event on Raw. The non-title main of event of the Monday night RAW also comprised Bayley and Becky Lynch. The latest segment of the RAW kicked off with a match between The Street Profits and Judgment Day.

The Street Profits vs The Judgment Day

The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and The Judgment Day- Finn Balor and Damian Priest squared up in the opening fixture of the night. The Judgement Day started the game promisingly but they could not succeed in carrying forward the momentum. Balor clinched a win with a Coup de Grace to Ford.

Piper Niven vs Mia Yim

After failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, both Piper Niven and Mia Yim faced each other on WWE Raw. The match had some exciting moments indeed but it never turned out to be a remarkable affair. Niven came up with a black hole slam to record a victory.

Cody Rhodes vs Baron Corbin

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes faced Baron Corbin last night. And Rhodes started attacking his opponent brutally right from the word go. The American Nightmare produced CrossRhodes for the pin to win.

Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka, Nikki Cross and Carmella

The six-woman tag encounter was branded as a fight between Raw and SmackDown. Asuka showcased a brilliant display to guide her side to a win. Asuka delivered an armbar to register a victory.

Bronson Reed vs Mustafa Ali

The game might have been short but it did manage to enthrall the spectators. Bronson Reed went up top to pull off the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

The Miz vs Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs displayed an impressive performance to get the better of The Miz yesterday. A venomous powerslam was enough for Rick to score the win.

Bianca Belair vs Bayley vs Becky Lynch

The main event of the night involved Raw women’s champion, Bayley and Becky Lynch. Belair delivered a KOD to gain an upper hand. The defending champion eventually covered Bayley for the pin to win.

