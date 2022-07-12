WWE RAW Results, 11 July 2022: Brock Lesnar Threatens Champion Roman Reigns; Thrashes Alpha Academy

With Money in the Bank now more than a week behind us, WWE is officially focused on preparing for the calendar’s next big event, the WWE SummerSlam. In an action-packed episode that aired on July 11, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return on Monday night RAW. The beast had once again left bodies on the ground and sent out a brutal warning to WWE champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Last Man Standing bout for the universal championship.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the episode, Bobby Lashley defended his United States championship against Theory, while The Usos defended their Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. Asuka teamed up with Alexa Bliss to take on Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Here are all the results and highlights from an exciting episode of Monday Night Raw:

Opening segment: Roman Reigns threatened by Brock Lesnar

RAW began with Lesnar walking out to a standing ovation. He greeted the audience before discussing his next matchup against Roman Reigns. It only took a few minutes before Paul Heyman stepped in and cut off the beast.

Before Theory appeared, there was a lengthy exchange of words and insults between Lesnar and Heyman. The old fox mocked the Beast before Otis and Chad Gable appeared to assault him for pretty much no reason. Lesnar punished the duo and thrashed them inside the ring. He ended the segment by sending Otis through the announce table with an F-5.

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor

The opening bout of the night pitted Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor from Judgment Day. This was a rematch after Rey prevailed by disqualification last week, thanks to Eddie Guerrero’s iconic chair gimmick.

Advertisement

Damian Priest attempted to recruit Dominik Mysterio before the bout, but the younger Mysterio wasn’t interested at all. The two high flyers battled it out in the ring and exchanged some high pace moves to bring down each other.

In the closing stages of the match, Rey seemed to dominate after connecting some vicious DDTs and rope-assisted slams. However, against the run of play the Prince connected the Coup de Grace to secure a crucial win over Mysterio.

Advertisement

RAW Women’s Championship match: Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Becky Lynch makes her way out to ringside before the fight between Bianca Belair and Carmella to demand a crack at the winner of this contest at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Belair immediately scooped up Mella and pushed her into a corner to assert her control. As the show went to commercial, she smacked The Princess of Staten Island’s head onto the announce table directly in front of Lynch.

After some gruelling action, Big Time Becks’ interruption resulted in Belair being counted out, meaning she lost the bout but not the title. Belair finished by striking Carmella with the K.O.D. to shock the audience.

Tag team match: The Miz and Ciampa vs Ezekiel and AJ Styles

Advertisement

The Miz had Ciampa as a guest on his show, “Miz TV" on the Monday night episode of RAW. Miz hardly let Ciampa say anything and spent most of his time raving about Logan Paul. AJ Styles then stepped out to drive both men out of the ring.

Ezekiel made an appearance and ended up becoming Styles’ partner in a tag team bout. After returning from the break, Ezekiel and Ciampa were already fighting. The former NXT champion tagged in The Miz, but Ezekiel kept control so he could bring Styles in for the later stages.

The heels controlled the fight for the most part until The Phenomenal One tagged in and went berserk. The bout was called off due to Ciampa’s refusal to stop assaulting Styles when The Miz was the legal combatant that should have been present in the ring.

Tag Team Match: Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

This week, Asuka and Alexa Bliss faced Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a tag team battle in the women’s division. Following an early surge of offensive from the Empress, Nikki and Doudrop were able to seize control of Bliss and isolate her.

Asuka regained the upper hand after she tagged back in. The Goddess stepped in and won after hitting her former tag team partner with a wicked DDT. This contest was brief and straightforward. Nothing looked horrible, but there wasn’t much to dig our teeth into either.

Six-man Tag Team Match: Omos and the Usos vs Truth and the Profits

Angelo Dawkins faced Jimmy Uso in the latest round of The Usos vs. Street Profits singles battles. Montez Ford and Jey were ringside as usual.

R-Truth eventually showed up to offer his services as a tag team counsellor as well as a probable referee for their SummerSlam tag team championship match. Truth was threatened by the Usos, but MVP and Omos intervened before anything could happen. Before the break, Omos and The Usos assaulted Truth and the Profits to set up a six-man tag bout.

Omos won the match for his team by pinning Dawkins, which means he might be the special guest referee at the mega SummerSlam event, as MVP stated earlier.

Main Event: Seth Rollins and Theory vs Riddle and Bobby Lashley

In the night’s main event, Theory teamed up with Seth Rollins to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a tag team bout. Theory quickly seized control of Riddle with a succession of strong left hands. It required tagging in Lashley for the babyfaces to take over for a short period of time. As the broadcast returned to the commercial, Dolph Ziggler arrived at the ring wearing a suit and tie.

As the match went, the Showoff stood ringside. Mr MITB and The Visionary kept RIddle isolated for as long as they could, but he ultimately made the all-important tag to the All-Mighty. Riddle hit the RKO to secure the win for his team after Ziggler stopped Theory from cheating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.